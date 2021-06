Miami Beach is inviting visitors and locals alike to experience some of its newest additions, from the Goodtime Hotel to Nossa Omakase. "We're thrilled to welcome our newest hotel and restaurant partners, who all pay homage to our city's rich culture and history," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "From the preservation of art deco treasures to innovative cuisine that captures the unique zest of Miami Beach, these highly-anticipated openings will offer more options for travelers to choose from during their stay with us."