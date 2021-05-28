Cancel
WSJ reporter Gunjan Banerji on how small investors are winning big

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail investors may know something the pros don't. They're piling into AMC, which more than doubled this week, as well as GameStop, which is up more than 45%. Gunjan Banerji, reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss her recent article about the retail trader and the power of momentum investing in the market.

www.cnbc.com
StocksBenzinga

Tesla And Biogen Lead The SPY Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as investors await an outcome from this week's Fed meeting. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.18% to $424.48. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.65% to $342.26. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished...
StocksCNBC

Goldman Sachs sees a 45% rally in this space stock

Goldman Sachs began coverage of space stock Maxar Technologies on Wednesday with a buy rating, seeing a 45% climb for shares in the year ahead. "We think MAXR has a gem business in earth intelligence and a turnaround opportunity in Space Infrastructure," Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak wrote in a note to investors, adding that the firm sees Maxar as a "great long-term opportunity in the space market."
BusinessNBC San Diego

Major Investors Reportedly Up Stakes in Stripe Ahead of Public Listing

Major investment firms are upping their stakes in digital payments firm Stripe ahead of an eventual public listing, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The sales totaled about $1 billion, of a total $4 billion that was bid. Stripe became the most valuable private fintech company after a round of...
Stocksfa-mag.com

Rob Arnott's Big Bet On Emerging Markets Is Paying Off

Rob Arnott’s big bet on emerging markets is paying off this year and his team suggests the best is yet to come. The 66-year-old investor said he’s piled more than half of his liquid investments into value stocks from the developing world, an even larger share than two years ago. That strategy has also benefited the $1.9 billion PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund, which Arnott helps oversee. Its 24% return in 2021 is better than 99% of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
BusinessValueWalk

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman On Rate Hike & Inflation

CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman speaks with CNBC’s “Closing Bell” today and discusses Fed rate hike outlook and inflation. Philip Carret And Warren Buffett: Why Sell If There’s Nothing Wrong?. Philip Carret was an investor and founder of Pioneer Fund, one of the first mutual funds...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops Despite Apple Stock's Gain; Crocs Breaks Out While Bitcoin Soars

Stocks were mixed midday Monday, as the Nasdaq composite rose while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 200 points despite Apple's big gain. The Nasdaq was up 0.3%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.7% in today's stock market. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gave up 0.2%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.
Stocksetf.com

New ETFs No Issue For Big Investors

Nearly three dozen U.S.-listed ETFs that launched since the start of 2018 had $1 billion-plus in assets as of May 2021. Unlike with mutual funds, investors are not reliant on a three-year track record when buying an ETF. The Communications Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) will turn three years old...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

INVESTORS CHEER WEAKNESS IN US JOBS REPORT

Wall Street recorded gains for the week, driven by a sharp rise in technology stocks on Friday. The Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 200 points on the last trading day of the week, with the Labor Department reporting lower-than-expected growth in nonfarm payrolls (NFP). Note: Company News is a promotional...
Marketskitco.com

A tale of two jobs reports and how they took gold investors on a volatile ride

The underlying characteristic of gold pricing over the last 48 hours has been akin to a wild carnival ride. It began yesterday when ADP released its National Employment Report which concluded that private payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month. The report came in well above the economists polled by Reuters, and the Wall Street Journal. The economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast that private payrolls would increase by 650,000 jobs.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow snaps 5-day win streak as investors await May jobs report

Stocks ended modestly lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a 5-day winning streak as investors awaited the release of the May jobs report. The Dow ended around 23 points lower near 34,577, a loss of 0.1%, according to preliminary figures. The blue-chip gauge had dropped by more than 260 points at its session low before bouncing back to trade in positive territory. The S&P 500 fell around 15 points, or 0.4%, to close near 4,193, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up around 142 points, or 1%, to finish near 13,615. The May jobs report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 671,000, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. Investors were on tenterhooks after the April jobs report showed the creation of just 266,000 jobs, well below Wall Street's consensus forecast of 1 million.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Sunrun Investors Back Harassment Report That Failed at Goldman

Sunrun is one of the few green energy companies run by a woman. shareholders are prompting America’s biggest residential-solar company to publish a report on how its mandatory arbitration policy impacts employees and workplace culture. Investors backed a resolution calling for the report at Sunrun’s annual meeting on Thursday despite...
Businesskitco.com

Hedge fund Elliott Management has big Dropbox stake - WSJ

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in file-sharing service provider Dropbox Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Elliott has told Dropbox it is the company's largest shareholder after Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston, the...
Financial ReportsBBC

AMC cinema chain issues warning to small investors

US cinema chain AMC has put out a blunt warning to smaller investors as it launched a new share sale. It warned against buying "unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment." On Thursday it unveiled plans to sell up...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

SEC Said Elon Musk's Tesla Tweets Violated Settlement Agreement, WSJ Reports

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, the SEC admonished Tesla CEO Elon Musk last spring for allegedly violating terms of a settlement agreement. The financial regulators were incensed by Musk tweets that said Tesla's stock price was too high, and that discussed solar rooftop production numbers without an attorney's approval.
Economyfroggyweb.com

Blackstone nears $3 billion deal for Soho China – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Blackstone Group Inc is nearing a deal to buy Hong Kong-listed office developer Soho China Ltd, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-16/blackstone-said-to-near-3-billion-deal-for-developer-soho-china?utm_content=business&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&sref=ZoyErlU1 on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Soho China could be valued at about $3 billion in the deal, which would be Blackstone’s biggest real estate investment...
StocksCNBC

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Amazon, Netflix, FedEx, Coinbase & more

Morgan Stanley reiterates General Motors as overweight. Wolfe upgrades Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and Carnival to outperform from peer perform. Goldman Sachs initiates Maxr Technologies as buy. Stephens reiterates FedEx as overweight. Canaccord initiates Coinbase as buy. JPMorgan initiates Cleveland-Cliffs as overweight and transferred coverage of U.S. Steel as underweight. Morgan...