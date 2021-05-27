Valley Glen Victory and Whitsett Medians Relandscaped

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved over $2 million in grants for a flood management project in Ellicott City. Approximately $2,108,644 will go to Howard County for the expansion and improvement of the Quaker Mill Mitigation Pond project, a stormwater pond at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Patapsco River Road. The pond is expected to help prevent a repeat of devastating flooding in the city. Sudden and rapid summer storms in 2016 and 2018 dumped excessive rain in the area and when the Tiber River couldn’t contain the rain, water flooded the streets, burst through the floors and walls of businesses and destroyed several buildings. “This investment represents a critical step in helping downtown Ellicott City avoid the catastrophic flooding experienced in recent years,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “With climate change bringing wilder and wetter weather, it is more important than ever to support water infrastructure improvements that make Ellicott City and other Maryland communities safer and more resilient.”

