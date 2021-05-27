CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Glen Victory and Whitsett Medians Relandscaped

 2021-05-27

Have you noticed the medians along Victory between Goodland and Whitsett Avenues? And on Whitsett between Victory and Kittridge Street? They are much improved thanks to efforts of the Greater Valley Glen Neighborhood Council (GVGC). The Council adopted the medians several years ago and Valley Glen Neighborhood Association (VGNA) planted trees...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Rain Gardens#Gardening#Council#Gvgc Board#Stay Green#Streets La#Ada#Bureau Of Engineering#Sidewalk Repair Project#City Plants#The Valley Glen Voice
