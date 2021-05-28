Cancel
Thousands of surveys show the impact of smoking around the world

By Lancet
MedicalXpress
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most comprehensive data on global trends in smoking highlight its enormous global health toll. The number of smokers worldwide has increased to 1.1 billion in 2019, with tobacco smoking causing 7.7 million deaths—including 1 in 5 deaths in males worldwide. Of particular concern are the persistently high rates of...

medicalxpress.com
ChinaBirmingham Star

Survey shows 76 pc Australians mistrust China

Canberra [Australia], June 16 (ANI): Amid souring ties between Australia and China, a new survey has shown that at least 76 per cent of Australians have expressed mistrust of the Chinese government and 63 per cent of people have called for a harder line in respect to Canberra's policies towards Beijing.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Hundreds of Americans, thousands around the world are still dying of COVID-19 every day

For many Americans, it may feel like the coronavirus pandemic is essentially over. But as of Thursday, "more people have died from COVID-19 already this year than in all of 2020," The Wall Street Journal reports — more than 1.884 million in the first six months of 2021, versus 1.880 million in 2020, according to official figures tallied by Johns Hopkins University. And while U.S. COVID-19 deaths have fallen 90 percent since their peak in January, hundreds of Americans are still dying every day from the coronavirus.
DrinksMedical News Today

Europeans drank less alcohol in first months of the pandemic, survey shows

On average, European drinkers surveyed from 21 countries reported reducing their alcohol consumption during the ﬁrst months of the pandemic. A decline in the frequency of heavy episodic drinking events likely drove the decrease in overall alcohol consumption. Drinkers from the United Kingdom stood out for reporting an increase in...
Worldtheaseanpost.com

COVID: Latest Developments Around The World

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:. The G7 group agreed on the "Carbis Bay Declaration" to battle future pandemics. The statement comprises a series of health policy commitments, including slashing the time taken to develop and license vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days, and reinforcement of global surveillance networks.
Economyborn2invest.com

Five Impact Investment Projects around the World

“Money is not a problem, there is plenty of it,” said Angeles Toledo, manager of Triodos Groenfonds, one of the investment funds of Triodos Investment Management. “The real challenge is to find reliable sponsors with investment projects that we know will have a real impact. If we rise to the challenge, we will have results we can be proud of.” A quick look at some of the projects in the fund’s impact portfolio, which focus on renewable energy in emerging countries.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Are e-cigarettes a gateway to cigarettes? Rising popularity of 'ice' flavoured vape juice is driving people to nicotine addiction, study warns

E-cigarettes are often touted as a good alternative for people trying to wean themselves from tobacco. But a new study from researchers at the University of Southern California reveals a certain kind of e-cigarettes may do the complete opposite. The researchers found the use of 'ice' flavoured e-cigarettes is positively...
InternetCNN

Major internet outage impacts websites and apps around the world

Here's why a slate of websites and apps went down this morning. A slew of websites and apps around the world went down this morning after Fastly, a major content delivery network, reported a widespread failure. So what exactly happened? Fastly said it had identified a service configuration that triggered...
LifestyleSaipan Tribune

Korea consumer survey shows high demand for CNMI

A recent consumer survey conducted by the Marianas Visitors Authority in Korea shows high demand for the Marianas among those planning to travel this year. The survey was conducted from April 16 to May 2 among 2,368 individuals in Korea who expressed the intent to travel in 2021. Almost all of the respondents, or 94% of those surveyed, expressed a willingness to travel to the Marianas with 58% of them willing to stay seven-14 days, significantly longer than the average four-five day trips they took prior to the pandemic. Almost 80% agreed or strongly agreed to having a COVID-19 test prior to departure to their destination, as required for any visitors entering the United States by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Marianas Tourism Resumption Investment Plan unveiled this week. Nearly all respondents, or 98%, “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that support or discounts on hotel and airfare would make them willing to travel to the Marianas, both of which are critical components in TRIP.
Boats & Watercraftsonthisday.com

Around The World Alone In A Fishing Boat

What made the voyage even more remarkable was that Slocum accomplished it in a decrepit 37-foot (11.2m) fishing boat which he had rebuilt and named Spray. Showing himself to be a fine writer as well as an extraordinary sailor, Slocum told of his adventure in a book called Sailing Alone Around The World. In it he described his departure from Boston, Massachusetts:
TravelEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Moderna Says Vaccine is 100 Percent Effective in Teens — Will Seek FDA Okay in Early June, U.S. Advises Against Travel to Japan as Olympics Near, Less Than 1 Percent of Vaccinated Have Still Gotten COVID-19, Vaccines May Not Work as Well in Immunocompromised

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:32 p.m. on May 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 167,474,146 (up from 167,045,252 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,476,961 (up from 3,467,796 Monday) Total...
Environmentsgbonline.com

Surveys Show Climate Change A Top Concern

Several surveys published in recent weeks, timed mainly with Earth Day, continue to show concern with climate change and it appears to have heightened as a result of the pandemic. Many consumers, in particular the younger generations, are increasingly targeting sustainability as a key purchasing driver, although some admitted to confusion as to what sustainability means.
Chinamotorbikewriter.com

Around The World On A Secondhand Himalayan

In the summer of 2019, a young man named Jack Groves began his moto journey around the world – and it took a little longer than 80 days. Disillusioned with the dream of a 9 to 5 job, Groves got his hands on a secondhand Royal Enfield Himalayan to defy all odds and travel the 35,000 miles around the orb we call home.
Politicssusanvillestuff.com

Smoke Free High Country Project Celebrates World ‘No Tobacco’ Day

Tobacco use is the leading cause of death in the United States and according to the Smoke Free High Country Project the death rate is still growing, despite the progress that has been made cutting tobacco use in recent years. The World Health Organization estimates that tobacco causes more than...
WildlifePosted by
Popular Science

Lakes around the world are losing oxygen

Oxygen is a key component to complex life on Earth—including underwater life, from fish to zooplankton. But according to a new study published in the journal Nature, oxygen concentrations are declining in lakes around the world, with worrisome implications for the creatures that live in those bodies of water (and the rest of us, too).
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Around the World With Maggie Shipstead

If you’ve read Maggie Shipstead’s first two, tightly focused novels—Seating Arrangements, a comedy of manners about a wedding on an island in Maine, and Astonish Me, set in the world of professional ballet—you’d be prepared to love her next book. But you wouldn’t have expected a sprawling 593-page barn burner that somehow includes a 1914 trans-Atlantic cruise, Prohibition-era Montana, a great house in the English countryside during World War II, Alaska, Hawaii, the South Pole, and present-day Hollywood. Great Circle (Knopf, May 4) tells the stories of Marian Graves, an early aviatrix who was lost during an around-the-world flight in 1950, and Hadley Baxter, the former teen idol who’s set to play her on film. Sprawling yet beautifully constructed, it’s completely engrossing and, as our starred review said, “so damn entertaining.” I spoke to Shipstead by Zoom from her home in Los Angeles; our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
ScienceNPR

A Subway Microbe Map Shows Life In Cities Around The World

If you've ever waited for a late subway train, you most certainly have stared into dark railways, maybe wondering what on earth might live in there. Well, more than 900 scientists and volunteers around the world found out. A study published in the journal Cell last month shows their findings - a catalog of microorganisms in the subways of 60 cities.