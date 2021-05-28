Thousands of surveys show the impact of smoking around the world

A recent consumer survey conducted by the Marianas Visitors Authority in Korea shows high demand for the Marianas among those planning to travel this year. The survey was conducted from April 16 to May 2 among 2,368 individuals in Korea who expressed the intent to travel in 2021. Almost all of the respondents, or 94% of those surveyed, expressed a willingness to travel to the Marianas with 58% of them willing to stay seven-14 days, significantly longer than the average four-five day trips they took prior to the pandemic. Almost 80% agreed or strongly agreed to having a COVID-19 test prior to departure to their destination, as required for any visitors entering the United States by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Marianas Tourism Resumption Investment Plan unveiled this week. Nearly all respondents, or 98%, “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that support or discounts on hotel and airfare would make them willing to travel to the Marianas, both of which are critical components in TRIP.