This website reveals which cities have the bluest skies

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about the skies for photography, we usually search for stars and the smallest amount of light pollution. But what about daylight photos when there’s a blue sky above us? Have you ever wondered which city on Earth has the bluest skies? Have you ever tried discovering it? Well, now you can. Folks from S Money created an interactive tool that lets you find the bluest skies around the globe, and compare the “blueness” of the skies in different cities.

www.diyphotography.net
