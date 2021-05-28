This website reveals which cities have the bluest skies

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - You will surely be suffering from problems accessing a good number of web pages in Spain. Relax, you are not alone: ​​Fastly, one of the largest providers of cloud computing and CDN has gone down, causing thewebsites hosted on its servers to stop working. This problem is affecting the main media outlets in Spain, as well as other platforms such as Spotify, Paypal, AtresPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch … In summary, the decline is being historic as it affects top-tier companies. In this way, you will not be able to access either the main media in the country, or the large portals, since the vast majority of them are hosted on Fastly’s servers. So, until they fix the bug that caused this massive crash, it will take patience. Internet medium down from 12 noon From 12 noon is when the American provider has begun to suffer errors, as can be seen through DownDetector, until it has finally fallen affecting millions of websites hosted on its servers. And of course, users have begun to scream in the sky when they see that different pages had stopped working. When trying to access the websites that have been affected by the crash of Fastly, a message appears indicating a Connection Failure error. Say that in the case of Spain some pages manage to load partially, while many others do not work directly. So if you have to enter a fallen website, we recommend you try your luck every so often until this problem is solved. The provider has recognized through an official statement that “a possible impact on performance with our CDN services.” They are currently working to solve this problem that prevents access to the Internet normally. Apparently, the American provider has already found the reason for this problem with its servers and is already working to solve this failure that is affecting thousands of web pages around the world. Now we just have to wait until they finish fixing this bug that has caused the web pages of half the world to stop working and cannot be accessed normally. And we already anticipate that it does not matter which web browser you use, since the problem is with Faslty’s servers. >