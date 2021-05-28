Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi driver dies after collision causes 18-wheeler to leave road, crash into trees

The Mississippi driver of an 18-wheeler died early Thursday morning after his tractor-trailer came in contact with another vehicle on the interstate.

Officials say the contact caused the 18-wheeler to leave the roadway and collide with several trees.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M troopers responded to a crash on I-55 northbound at mile marker 26.

An 18-wheeler transfer truck driven by 72-year-old John Tuten, of Brandon, and a 2001 Toyota Camry Solar driven by Rebecca Veaughn, 22, of Ocean Springs, were traveling north. The vehicles made contact, according to Cpl. Craig James, causing the tractor-trailer to leave the roadway and collide with several trees.

Tuten received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris. His body was transported to Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.

The crash remains under investigation, James said.

Later that day, another truck driver died in a fatal wreck involving two 18-wheelers in North Mississipp.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
