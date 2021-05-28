Mississippi driver dies after collision causes 18-wheeler to leave road, crash into trees

The Mississippi driver of an 18-wheeler died early Thursday morning after his tractor-trailer came in contact with another vehicle on the interstate.

Officials say the contact caused the 18-wheeler to leave the roadway and collide with several trees.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M troopers responded to a crash on I-55 northbound at mile marker 26.

An 18-wheeler transfer truck driven by 72-year-old John Tuten, of Brandon, and a 2001 Toyota Camry Solar driven by Rebecca Veaughn, 22, of Ocean Springs, were traveling north. The vehicles made contact, according to Cpl. Craig James, causing the tractor-trailer to leave the roadway and collide with several trees.

Tuten received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris. His body was transported to Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.

The crash remains under investigation, James said.

Later that day, another truck driver died in a fatal wreck involving two 18-wheelers in North Mississipp.