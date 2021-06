On September 2nd, 2020, Chris Paul dropped a triple-double against his former team, the Houston Rockets, but the Oklahoma City Thunder lost in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. That loss would only be by a single basket. The summer before that, Chris Paul was traded from Houston to Oklahoma City in exchange for another superstar guard in Russell Westbrook. Many basketball analysts predicted the Oklahoma City Thunder to have a horrible season, giving them only a tiny percentage of making the playoffs. Paul proved the doubters wrong by not only leading his team to a winning record but leading them to the 5th Seed in the Western Conference and a Game 7 matchup in the first round.