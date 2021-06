This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Chronic pain—defined as pain that persists for longer than 12 weeks despite medication or treatment—is estimated to affect some 20 percent of adults in the world (or 1.5 billion people), with hundreds of millions more being newly diagnosed with it each year. Clinically, chronic pain can be extremely difficult to manage, not least of all because it often manifests itself in the absence of physical injury.