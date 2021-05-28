Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What if Large Businesses Are Really Macroeconomic Entities?

By Yves Smith
naked capitalism
 20 days ago

Yves here. I assume that most readers would regard Richard Murphy’s observation that some companies are as or even more powerful than governments as obvious. But he is correct to point out that economists and policy makers don’t seem to have integrated that development adequately into their thinking. Only now are governments kinda-sorta coming to grips with the fact that international mega businesses are threats to governments. It isn’t just that these companies are very skilled at all sorts of arbitrage. It is also that they often have enough clout domestically to make it difficult to check them, or worse, have managed to get themselves seen as national champions. China still saw fit to go after Jack Ma, but that regime believes in the importance of official authority and has not fallen for the libertarian love of markets. It’s hard to think what Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk would have to do to be on the receiving end of a similar wings-clipping in the US.

www.nakedcapitalism.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Kkr#Big Pharma#Kkr#Guardian#Cambridge Econometrics#Pie#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

4 key points of entrepreneurial capital to consolidate your business

A good idea is not enough to build a successful startup or company. In addition to a lot of discipline and passion, entrepreneurs require money to capitalize on and make those ideas possible. On many occasions, traditional investment alternatives are not always willing to boost businesses that are just being formed.
Businessfinextra.com

Mexican fintech Credijusto buys a bank

Lending platform Credijusto has become the first Mexican fintech to acquire a regulated bank, snapping up Banco Finterra for an undisclosed fee. Although a first for Mexico, the deal reflects a global trend of fintech firms acquiring regulated banks to enable more diversified product offerings. The acquisition also doubles the...
Minoritiesmarketplace.org

Why investment in Black entrepreneurs is on the rise

When Citigroup pegged the cost of systemic racism to the U.S. economy over the last 20 years at $16 trillion, by far the largest portion was attributed to a failure to equitably invest in Black entrepreneurs — amounting to an opportunity cost of $13 trillion, according to the 2020 report.
Marketsetftrends.com

Inviting You Inside the Private Markets: Invest Alongside the World’s Largest Institutions

Did you know that there are 10 times more private companies than publicly traded companies? Or that the value of private U.S. companies has increased nearly 700% over the past 20 years, while the value of public companies has only increased 250%? That’s why the largest and most sophisticated institutions in the world maintain significant allocations to the private markets. But how do you provide these same opportunities to your clients?
EconomyMyFinances.co.uk

What to Include in a Business Plan

Creating a business plan is a crucial part of your new venture. The plan explains what your business does and how you’re going to achieve your goals. It can help provide clarity for the strategy of your business. This is important not only for you but also if you’re seeking outside investment. So, what sort of information do you need to include in your business plan?
Gas Pricedealernews.com

WHAT DOES “OMNICHANNEL” REALLY MEAN TO YOUR BUSINESS?

What do the Omnichannel rumblings really mean? Driven by the move to an omnichannel market, Dr. Leinberger posed the question “Have we hit an inflection point?” back in the April issue. “Are we headed into a sustained economic rally similar to the Roaring Twenties (as the Financial Times has suggested) or are we in the beginning stages of a “decade of disappointing growth outcomes” (as the World Bank posits)?” It is an important question because the future of your operation depends on your answer and what you do about it.
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

BlackRock to FAs: Put 20% of Client Portfolios in Private Markets

BlackRock is telling financial advisors to move away from the traditional 60/40 stock/bond portfolio and to mix in some private equity, according to news reports. The company believes that allocating up to 20% in private markets would result in better outcomes, Martin Small, head of U.S. wealth advisory, said last week at BlackRock’s Investor Day conference, according to FA-IQ sister publication FundFire.
CurrenciesBenzinga

What Has To Happen For Cryptos To Really Make Sense?

The new cryptocurrencies can be seen from different points of view. The opinions about the new digital currencies differ a lot. Many people have raised concerns about Bitcoin and the other cryptos claiming they would be nothing more than just highly speculative investment options for players. This point was underlined by the latest drops in the value of Bitcoin which has many investors left concerned about their savings.
Businessinews.co.uk

Financial services chiefs among the top 50 business leaders in the world

American multinational investment management corporation, BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink has been voted top chief executive to work for in a global survey of employees. The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their chief executive’s leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer in the past year.
Credits & Loansmarketscale.com

Visa and Goldman Sachs Partner to Help Businesses Move Money Globally

Goldman Sachs and Visa announced a partnership that will allow consumers to move funds quickly and securely. The strategic partnership with Visa Direct Payout Solutions and Visa B2B Connect enables users to transfer funds worldwide. “There is an immediate need for modernization of global money movement to help businesses around...
Income Taxceassets.com

What Really is Your Largest Expense?

If you find yourself in a sarcastic mood, you may be tempted to answer “What is your largest expense” with “Raising a child!” Or, “college tuition!” Or, “a wedding!”. Not entirely incorrect, but I’m referring to recurring expenses of living. Ahhh, OK. In that case, taxes. Or is it housing?
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

What organizations really need from their hosting companies

When you’re launching a website there are a lot of decisions to be made, from the design and functionality to the content that will populate the site. One area that you should think about is hosting. ABOUT THE AUTHOR. Alex Jackson is head of Govpress at dxw. Partnering with another...
Personal Financethefinanser.com

What does cashless really mean?

As we move from cash to cashless, turbo-charged by the pandemic, there is a fundamental challenge to ATM providers like NCR and Diebold Nixdorf. I had this view back in the 1990s. It’s just taken a quarter of a century to become a reality. In the UK Link, the largest...
Marketsadvfn.com

Blackstone Group Makes US$3.05 Billion Offer for Soho China

Blackstone Group Inc. has made an offer to buy commercial properties operator Soho China for 23.66 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$3.05 billion) as the U.S. private-equity firm seeks to build its real-estate investment portfolio in China. Blackstone has offered to buy 4.73 billion shares for HK$5 each, a premium of...
Businessmingtiandi.com

Blackstone Acquiring Developer Soho China in $3B Deal

Just 10 months after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed an attempt to take private one of China’s largest commercial developers, Blackstone Group has agreed to acquire Soho China through a new deal worth HK$23.7 billion ($3 billion), according to a stock market announcement on Wednesday. The Beijing-based developer told the Hong...
Economyinnovatorsmag.com

Measuring circularity progress

Transitioning to circular economy practices and business models is a top priority if you listen to most corporations. Press releases making big commitments and pledges to going circular are now commonplace. But how can we be sure that genuine progress is being made?. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is answering that...