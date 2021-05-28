Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Meme stocks AMC, GameStop poised to end strong week on a high

By Aaron Saldanha
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop gained on Friday, on track for a strong end to a spectacular week, which has already seen the movie theater chain’s market value double as retail traders stormed back into meme stocks.

AMC’s shares were up 17.3% to $31.11 in U.S. premarket trading on Friday, while those of video game retailer GameStop were 2% higher. GameStop, which was at the heart of the so-called “stonks” retail trading mania this year, is set for its best weekly gain since mid-March, up more than 43% so far.

Retail traders’ shift into so-called meme stocks - shares favored by the denizens of online communities - comes on the back of a selloff in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies whose prices have slumped in recent weeks.

Data shows the cinema operator AMC’s scrip has been the most traded stock on brokerage Robinhood’s popular trading app, as well as on that of UK-based Freetrade, where buy orders have outnumbered sell orders two-to-one.

Investors shorting meme stocks GameStop, AMC and private spaceship company Virgin Galactic are estimated to have lost $2.8 billion so far this week, data from financial analytics firm Ortex shows. They lost $1 billion on Thursday alone.

On trading-focused social media site Stocktwits (ST), message volume related to AMC spiked by nearly 40%, with more than 97% of messages reflecting positive sentiment towards the stock.

“AMC - why sell now when u can sell later for much more, ya (k)now?,” user lilant135 wrote, while fellow retail trader BossNoHugo chimed in, “imagine selling because a stranger on ST told u to do so”. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Stocks#Amc Entertainment#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment#Freetrade#Virgin Galactic#Ortex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Movies
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: JPMorgan

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
Stocksoilandgaspeople.com

Transocean Joins GameStop and AMC in Monetizing its Meme-stock Status

Transocean Ltd. is planning to raise cash and cut debt by selling new shares, taking advantage of a surge in its stock price driven by the meme-stock frenzy and rising oil prices. The company, which operates rigs for offshore oil and gas drilling, plans to issue as much as $400...
Marketsoverpassesforamerica.com

Opinion: Why a crash in meme stocks AMC and GameStop looks more likely now

Could insider gross sales of meme stocks sign a coming crash in their share value? The empirical analysis suggests the reply is sure. The substantial stock sales by administrators of GameStop. GME,. -3.02%. and AMC Entertainment Holdings. AMC,. +3.58%. didn’t shock most rational buyers. It’s clear that the present costs...
StocksInvestorPlace

Will AMC, the Meme Stock Alpha Dog, Go Even Higher?

In January, it was GameStop (NYSE:GME) leading the charge at the center of the Reddit rally. Now, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is the front man, this time leading the so-called meme stock rally. Investors are wondering how long this rally can last and whether it’s actually sustainable. I hate to stick...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Pre-Fed jitters keep S&P 500, Nasdaq below record highs

June 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq drifted just below record highs on Wednesday, with investors on edge before potential hints from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus. The Fed has previously tried to assuage concerns that rising inflation would prompt...
MarketsVox

GameStop. Dogecoin. Now AMC. Do meme traders need to be protected from themselves?

It’s hard to argue that everything going on in financial markets lately is particularly smart. The question is, how silly should we let things get?. Meme stocks like GameStop are still swinging wildly as they go in and out of fashion on Reddit. AMC recently told people buying its stock that they’re probably going to lose all their money. People are piling into cryptocurrencies based on memes and learning some hard lessons in volatility, much of which is driven by Elon Musk’s tweets. The NFT bubble might have already popped because it turns out spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a GIF might not be the soundest investment.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Tilray Is No AMC Entertainment. Here's Why

Reddit traders are making a splash in the market, and the market is loving them back. The r/WallStreetBets crowd has sent shares of so-called meme stocks soaring as retail investors rally around beaten-down shares with heavy short interest, and in return, companies are thanking them for becoming invested in their businesses.
StocksInvestorPlace

AMC Stock: The Best Trade Is Selling ‘Crash Insurance’

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has now officially pulled a Gamestop (NYSE:GME). That is to say, AMC was tied to a struggling business model, faced massive obligations and appeared well down the road toward insolvency. Then, Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets community embraced AMC stock and, like Gamestop, the company’s fortunes flipped. Look — the...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end at records, Dow drops as investors await Fed

Stocks posted a mixed finish Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite scoring its first record close since April 26 and the S&P 500 eking out its third consecutive record as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost ground. The Dow ended with a loss of around 86 points, or 0.2%, near 34,394, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 gained around 8 points, or 0.2%, to close near 4,255. The Nasdaq rose around 130 points, or 0.9%, to finish near 14,174, surpassing its previous record of 14,138.76 set on April 26. Investors are awaiting the outcome Wednesday of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, hoping for clues to plans around the eventual tapering of asset purchases in the face of rising inflation.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks dip after stronger-than-expected producer price data

The combination of a weaker-than-expected reading on the key monthly retail sales report alongside faster growth in producer prices knocked stocks off their perch in early trading in New York. Nevertheless, if the latter did indeed show "bottlenecks everywhere", according to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, the former...
Stocksinvesting.com

AMC short sellers lost $512 million after Monday's rally - Ortex

(Reuters) -Investors shorting "meme stock" AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings are estimated to have lost about $512 million on Monday after a rally that sent the cinema operator's shares up more than 15%, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed. By contrast, AMC short-sellers suffered $1.2 billion in mark-to-market losses for...
StocksBayStreet.ca

What Are Reddit's Hottest Stocks After GameStop and Clover

For the last few weeks, media coverage for Reddit’s WallStreetBets accelerated for a good reason. GameStop (GME) tried but failed, to retake the average $350 high set in Jan – Feb. GME stock topped nearly $350 intra-day before settling to below the $250 range and above the key 20-day moving...
StocksMetro International

Stocks scale another peak as markets await Fed signal

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) – World stocks climbed another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week. The MSCI world equity index and Europe’s STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed

(Reuters) -Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings shot higher on Monday, setting the stage for another week of roller-coaster trading in shares of the theater chain operator and other retail investor favorites. AMC’s shares were recently up 18.3% at around $58.50 after edging 3% higher last week. The company said in...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

'Meme stock' rally pauses, Redditors focus on biotech stocks

BENGALURU (June 14): Small-time stock traders turned their attention to the biotech and healthcare sectors on Monday, lifting shares of some by as much as 10%, while the rally in stocks that were favoured in recent weeks appeared to fade. Of the top 10 stocks trending on trading-focused social media...
StocksInvestorPlace

Meme Stocks List: The Top 10 Reddit Stocks Seeing Chatter in the June 2021 Rally

The June 2021 rally of meme stocks is still going strong on Monday and we’re making a list of the top companies getting the most talk over on Reddit. For this list, we’re specifically looking at what users of the WallStreetBets subreddit are discussing. The subreddit is one of the most influential when it comes to meme stocks, which makes it the perfect candidate to use for this list.