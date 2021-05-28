Cancel
Violent Crimes

Double-murder investigation is pilot case for DNA-based genealogy method

By Linköping University
MedicalXpress
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe technology using DNA-based genealogy that solved a double murder in Linköping opens completely new possibilities in investigating serious crime. LiU researchers are now involved in spreading new knowledge about the technology, which brings hope to police forces and has aroused major international interest. "We want to tell others about...

medicalxpress.com
#Murder#Dna#Genetic Genealogy#Liu#Link Ping University#The Police Authority#Swedish
Great Falls, MTHerald-Palladium

DNA, forensic genealogy close 65-year-old double homicide

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — DNA evidence preserved after a 1956 double homicide and the use of forensic genealogy has helped a Montana sheriff’s office close the books on the 65-year-old cold case, officials said. Investigators with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office concluded Kenneth Gould — who died in Oregon...
Minot, NDBismarck Tribune

Investigators waiting on DNA to identity body in burned car

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Investigators in Minot say they’ll have to wait for DNA tests to confirm the identity of woman found dead in a burned vehicle. Firefighters were alerted to burning vehicle in southeast Minot on June 3 and discovered a body inside the vehicle. The Minot Police Department...
Wildlifearchaeology.org

DNA Study Investigates Early Goat Herd in Iran

DUBLIN, IRELAND—Courthouse News Service reports that an international team of scientists led by Kevin G. Daly of Trinity College Dublin examined the remains and DNA samples of goats that lived at Ganj Dareh, an archaeological site in western Iran’s Zagros Mountains, at least 10,000 years ago. Several bricks bearing the imprint of goat hooves have been found at the settlement, Daly added. The animals resembled the wild bezoar ibex, with robust bodies, large cloven hooves, and scimitar horns. The study suggests that male goats were slaughtered once they matured, while female goats were kept to maximize the number of breeding animals. Daly said the genomes of some of the goats in the study resembled that of the bezoar ibex. These goats may have been hunted from wild herds, he explained. The other goats, while morphologically wild, were genetically on the path to domestication, with reduced Y-chromosome diversity from fewer breeding males, and an increase in relatives mating. To read about a fossilized Neanderthal tooth unearthed in the Zagros Mountains, go to "World Roundup: Iran."
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Texas Rangers says DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn murder case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Rangers say the arrest for 35-year-old Shawn Casey Adkins came when the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program took a new look at the investigation for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn. In 2020, the district attorney for the 32nd Judicial District, Ricky Thompson, consulted...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Genealogy site leads to arrest in 1972 cold case

A genetic genealogy investigation led to a breakthrough in the 1972 case of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death and dumped in a cornfield.Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, was arrested last week at his home in Minnesota for the killing of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson in Illinois almost 50 years ago.Officials say that they identified the suspect using genetic genealogy, which allegedly tied his DNA to the crime scene.The investigation technique allows officers to search for family members who have voluntarily submitted their own DNA to popular ancestry databases.It was most famously used to capture “Golden State Killer” Joseph...
Marinette County, WIEHEXTRA

Judge makes key ruling in double murder case

MARINETTE—Marinette County Circuit Judge Jim Morrison denied a key defense motion in the double murder case against a man accused of killing a young couple nearly 45 years ago at a county campground. The motions hearing took place Thursday in Branch 2. Morrison made his ruling on Friday. Raymond Vannieuwenhoven,...
New Orleans, LAfox8live.com

NOPD arrests suspects in 2013 double-murder case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD arrests two men accused in the killing of two women in 2013. David Wisham Sr. and Kenneth Jones Jr. are suspects in the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter found dead in New Orleans East. Lisa and Ryesha Arbuthnot were found shot on...
Violent CrimesNature.com

Forensic database challenged over ethics of DNA holdings

You have full access to this article via your institution. In May 1999, a disturbing crime shocked the inhabitants of Kollum, a small village in the Netherlands. A local 16-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in a field nearby, and some people said that Iraqi or Afghan residents at an asylum seekers’ centre in the village could be to blame. Tensions rose: a fight broke out at a planning meeting about the centre. With the case unsolved, the public prosecutor turned to a newly launched research database containing Y-chromosome profiles from men across the world. When forensic scientists compared DNA from semen collected at the crime scene with profiles stored in this Y-chromosome Haplotype Reference Database (YHRD) and elsewhere, they found that the murderer was very probably of northwestern European descent, showing that the villagers’ assumptions were unfounded. The discovery helped to calm social tensions — although the case was not solved for many years until, with the aid of more DNA work, a local farmer was found guilty.
LawSeattle Times

Two new laws restrict police use of DNA search method

New laws in Maryland and Montana are the first in the nation to restrict law enforcement’s use of genetic genealogy, the DNA matching technique that in 2018 identified the Golden State Killer, in an effort to ensure the genetic privacy of the accused and their relatives. Beginning Oct. 1, investigators...