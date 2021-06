Turkey has said it exported three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Saudi Arabia in a recently released report to the UN Register of Conventional Weapons (UNROCA). The report did not not identify the UAVs but listed them under category IV b, which covers armed UAVs. There are two types being produced in Turkey: the Baykar Bayraktar TB2 and the larger Turkish Aerospace (TUSAŞ) Anka, both of which can use a guided munitions made by Roketsan.