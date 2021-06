Although the COVID-19 vaccine programme continues to be rolled out globally, there is still a need to identify effective treatments, particularly in countries where vaccine uptake is slow, and with the insidious threat of mutations resulting in vaccine escape. With the urgency of the pandemic making the timely discovery of new drugs almost impossible, the idea of repurposing existing drugs to treat COVID-19 is an attractive strategy, especially if they are already approved (for other indications) and have well established safety profiles.