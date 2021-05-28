Goal importance and others' behavior—not fear—lead to COVID-19 safety compliance
Fear that you are at particularly lethal risk of COVID-19 infection might not be quite as strong of motivation to support strict government regulations and drastically change your lifestyle as your perception of whether others are doing enough to fight COVID-19, concludes a new study looking into data from the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The research paper is published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Social Psychological Bulletin.medicalxpress.com