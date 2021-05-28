Kim Kardashian says her COVID diagnosis was unrelated to private island birthday party

Kim Kardashian would like to clarify that while she and her kids caught COVID-19 apparently after she threw a birthday party on a private island, the two events are unrelated. The latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed that Kardashian and her kids contracted COVID-19 last year, and BuzzFeed News subsequently reported that she seems to have tested positive "roughly 10 days after returning home" from a controversial trip to a private island for a birthday party in October. Kardashian drew criticism after posting pictures of herself celebrating her birthday on the island while the pandemic was still raging. At the time, she said the trip was taken "after two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine."