Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian says her COVID diagnosis was unrelated to private island birthday party

By Brendan Morrow
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kim Kardashian would like to clarify that while she and her kids caught COVID-19 apparently after she threw a birthday party on a private island, the two events are unrelated. The latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed that Kardashian and her kids contracted COVID-19 last year, and BuzzFeed News subsequently reported that she seems to have tested positive "roughly 10 days after returning home" from a controversial trip to a private island for a birthday party in October. Kardashian drew criticism after posting pictures of herself celebrating her birthday on the island while the pandemic was still raging. At the time, she said the trip was taken "after two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine."

theweek.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Private Island#Covid#Birthday Party#Covid#Buzzfeed News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElle

Fans Say Kim Kardashian Looks The Same In Photos 20 Years Apart

Kim Kardashian says she doesn't want to explain Kris Humphries to her kids. Kim Kardashian recreated a photo from 20 years ago to celebrate 'National Best Friend Day' (whatever that means), and fans can't believe how similar she looks. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kim Kardashian says she loves Kanye West 'for life' in birthday tribute amid divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be headed their separate ways but that didn’t stop the reality star from sending him birthday wishes on Tuesday. The Skims founder, 40, took to social media to share a picture of the estranged couple in happier times aboard a private plane with three of their children – North, 7, Saint, 5, and their daughter Chicago who was an infant at the time the photo was captured. The two have since welcomed son Psalm as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Of course Kim Kardashian is self-flagellating about her divorce from Kanye

Recently, we witnessed Kim Kardashian self-flagellating around her impending divorce from Kanye West on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “[West] should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and moves to Wyoming, and I can’t,” she told her sisters in tears, going on to say that she feels like a “failure” and a “loser” for not being able to save her third marriage. (Kardashian was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and professional basketball player Kris Humphries.) Since then, there has been a slew of speculation about what she (and...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Kanye West Seemingly Unfollowed Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters on Twitter

It appears the Kardashian clan has lost a big follower on Twitter. About four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, multiple outlets have reported that the rapper has unfollowed his wife and her sisters on Twitter. This comes just after the 44-year-old was spotted in France with supermodel Irina Shayk for his birthday.
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Khloe Kardashian Slammed Commentator Calling Her Out For Birthday Post!

Khloe Kardashian absolutely slammed the weirdo commentator because he called her out for the birthday post of Kanye West. Khloe Kardashian, co-founder, Good American told the commentator to stay away because it is her family, and not his!. Instagram User Finds Picture Of Khloe Kardashian Not Cute!. The annoying Instagram...
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Production shut down on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after Kim and family contracted COVID-19

Production was shut down on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ for two weeks after Kim Kardashian West and her four children contracted coronavirus. The 40-year-old reality star – who has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband Kanye West – was really worried about her eldest boy, who contracted the virus first from a friend in school, and then the virus soon spread through her whole immediate family.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Poop Emoji-Themed Birthday Party for North West

Watch: North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos. North West didn't celebrate her 8th birthday with just any slumber party. As Kim Kardashian aptly described, it was a "Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party." While she was referencing ex Kanye West's infamous "Lift Yourself" lyrics, poop was quite literally the theme of Miss North's soirée.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Just Got Hit With A Lawsuit By Her Home Staff

It’s fair to say that Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate at the moment. The high-profile star is currently looking towards the end of her family’s long-running show, managing her SKIMS brand and reportedly continuing through divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. There never seems to be a dull moment in Kardashian’s life or those of her famous relatives. Unfortunately, now it seems the reality TV star has been hit with a lawsuit, and it comes from her personal home staff, though Kardashian reportedly doesn't believe she's at fault for the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kim Kardashian publicly posts loving birthday message to Kanye despite divorce

Kim Kardashian has wished her former partner Kanye West a happy birthday on social media, despite the pair currently going through a divorce.On 8 June, West turned 44 and his in-laws made sure he was celebrated, regardless of the fact that he and Kim are separated.The couple, who share four children together, got married in 2014, but Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February this year.Sharing an old photo of the couple with three of their children on her Instagram page, Kim wrote: “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life! ð”The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted...
CelebritiesCNN

Kim Kardashian says she failed the 'baby bar' exam

(CNN) — Close, but no passing the bar this time for Kim Kardashian. In a clip released Wednesday from her family's show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," she confides in her sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she failed her law test. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Khloé Kardashian: Kourtney didn’t let us mention her boyfriends on ‘KUWTK’

KhloÃ© Kardashian is calling out her sister Kourtney for not detailing her love life on during the later seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”. The Good American designer specifically mentions Kourtney for being more withholding with her personal life when asked by reunion host Andy Cohen if she felt she “carried the show” in the last few seasons.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Finally Breaks Her Silence On Kanye Split In Emotional Clip

Kim Kardashian has spoken openly about what led to her then-impending split from husband Kanye West in the emotional Keeping Up With The Kardashians series finale. After 20 seasons, the iconic reality show came to an end on Thursday and fans were left in shock as Kim opened-up to mum Kris about turning 40, the state of her marriage and what she wants out of life in the future.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Who’s Cappin?! The DM-Faking Woman Clashing With Khloe Kardashian Claiming Tristan Fathered Her Kid

Tristan Thompson has Khloe Kardashian in more drama. The Kardashian sent Kimberly Alexander a cease and desist for not only lying about Thompson fathering her seven-year-old child but also faking DMs from Khloe to prove her case. A source told E! News that Khloe is not leaving him because she believes that he is faithful to her. Thompson took two paternity tests in 2020 proving that he was not the father and says it’s been well over seven years since the two hooked up.