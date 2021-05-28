Vanilla Ice, a Harley Davidson giveaway, and a rebranded club on Clematis Street

JUPITER, Fla. — As we corner into Memorial Day Weekend the fun that can be had is vast from '90s rap to a Harley Davidson giveaway there is something for everyone. Featuring local rapper Vanilla Ice with DJ Johnny Quest, Stevie B, 2 Live Crew and DJ Laz will be at Old School Square in Delray Beach on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The venue has socially distanced pods that each hold up to four people and cost around $125 each plus taxes and fees.