ISU Professor Says Soybean Cyst Nematode Building Up Resistance

Soybean aphids (SBA) have been reported in a few early planted soybean fields. But that doesn’t mean we need to panic. It has been a few years since we have had major aphid issues so it is good to review what the best management practices are. Especially given one of the main reasons we no longer deal with soybean aphids every year is because natural enemies play a major role in controlling them for us. If we mess that up by spraying too early, we take the natural enemies out, leaving us to have to manage the aphids on our own. Chemical control is never 100% effective, so any surviving aphids repopulate plants within a matter of days. Insecticide trials conducted in multiple states and provinces over several years have shown that insecticide applications in the V stages of soybeans is premature, resulting in no yield response and increases the risk of requiring a second application in the R stages.