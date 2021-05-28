Cancel
Agriculture

ISU Professor Says Soybean Cyst Nematode Building Up Resistance

wnax.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybean Cyst Nematode is becoming more of a problem for farmers to control as it’s spreading widely across the Upper Midwest. Iowa State University Plant Pathology and Microbiology Professor Greg Tylka says it’s also becoming resistant to soybean varieties. He says producers need to soil sample as their first step...

wnax.com
#Soybean Cyst Nematode#Isu#Upper Midwest#Cyst#Isu#S C N
