Yankees, Jays split tight doubleheader at Yankee Stadium

By UPI
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28 (UPI) — The Toronto Blue Jays used a strong pitching performance to shutout the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees responded with a 5-3 triumph in the nightcap. “In the first game, it was tough for us to get...

