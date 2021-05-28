Cancel
Public Health

CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs’ big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs’ pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.

