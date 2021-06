A defector from North Korea is calling out “woke” and politically correct colleges here in the United States. Yeonmi Park was just thirteen years old, and had already seen people die right in front of her, when she and her mother were able to escape from North Korea. However, their escape wasn’t without dangers. Slave traders captured them and sold them into slavery. If it wasn’t for the help of Christian missionaries, they’d still be slaves. Instead, they were freed and trekked across the Gobi Desert to freedom. After attending university in South Korea, she was transferred to Columbia University to finish her degree.