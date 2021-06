Stephen Johns did quite a bit of travelling throughout his 167 career in the NHL, but he’s preparing to embark on his wildest journey yet. The 29-year-old, who was forced to retire due to concussion issues, revealed on his Instagram account that he will be rollerblading across the United States to help raise awareness for mental health. In an Instagram post, Johns revealed he will be documenting his trip and added “If I can still inspire one person to climb out of their hole, then that’s a successful trip and exactly what I’m aiming for.”