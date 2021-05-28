Gordon disappointed with coal port case
Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to an amicus brief filed by the Solicitor General of the United States in the Wyoming/Montana coal port original action case. The brief takes the position that no Article III case or controversy exists due to the bankruptcy of Millennium Bulk Terminals’ parent company and the abandonment of the proposed port, and therefore the case is moot. Wyoming/Montana will file a supplemental brief in response.jacksonholeradio.com