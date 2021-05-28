Gordon disappointed with coal port case

The High Court has further clarified the rights of privatised water companies in England to discharge treated waste. The decision is the latest in a long-running dispute between the Manchester Ship Canal Company (MSCC) and United Utilities Water (UU). It follows the Supreme Court’s 2014 decision that UU had a statutory right in principle to discharge water and treated effluent into the Manchester Ship Canal from its pipes and outfalls in place as at privatisation, under the 1991 Water Industry Act (1991 Act). Pinsent Masons, the law firm behind Out-Law, has acted for UU throughout the dispute.