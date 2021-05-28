Cancel
Congress & Courts

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

 28 days ago

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act. “Big-time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied […]

Chris Murphy
Bernie Sanders
Related
Connecticut StateNews 12

Connecticut becomes 19th state to allow college athletes to receive compensation

Connecticut has joined 18 other states in passing legislation that will allow collegiate student athletes to be compensated for endorsements. The NIL bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday stands for Name Image and Likeness. Starting this fall, athletes at UConn and Sacred Heart can finally capitalize on their talent outside of receiving a full scholarship by running a camp in their name or endorsing a brand on social media.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio bill on profiting rights for college athletes could be voted this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would allow Ohio college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness is out of committee at the Ohio Statehouse and headed to the main floor, where it could be voted on as soon as Wednesday. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day appeared in front of the Workforce and Higher Education Committee to advocate for the bill, which was introduced three weeks ago by Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg). Ohio bill would allow college student athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness It was great to have @OhioStateFB Coach @ryandaytime testify in favor of my SB 187, which will legalize compensation for college athletes from their own name, image, and likeness, today in Workforce & Higher Education Committee! Thankful to the committee for voting the bill out! pic.twitter.com/qNSHXOo45B — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) June 15, 2021 Antani introduced the bill alongside…
Congress & Courtsthecentersquare.com

College athlete sponsorship bill bolstered by SCOTUS decision

(The Center Square) – Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA doesn’t allow college athletes to get private sponsorships, but it’s likely to bolster Illinois’ effort. State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, recently explained his bill allowing college athletes in the state to get paid sponsorships. “Generally it allows student-athletes...
Ohio Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

Fast-tracked bill permits Ohio college athlete compensation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — College athletes in Ohio could earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses, under fast-tracked legislation headed for a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Louisiana Statedailymagazine.news

Louisiana governor vetoes transgender sports bill

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have banned transgender females from participating in girl's and women's school and college sports. Details: "As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a...
Illinois Statewillcountygazette.com

Illinois lawmakers OK bill to allow student-athletes to make endorsement deals

Illinois legislators have passed a bill that will allow college student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. According to the Chicago Tribune, Senate Bill 2338 passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and will allow student-athletes to hire agents and sign endorsement deals while enrolled at a post-secondary education institution, according to Inside Higher Ed.