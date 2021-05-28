Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would allow Ohio college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness is out of committee at the Ohio Statehouse and headed to the main floor, where it could be voted on as soon as Wednesday. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day appeared in front of the Workforce and Higher Education Committee to advocate for the bill, which was introduced three weeks ago by Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg). Ohio bill would allow college student athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness It was great to have @OhioStateFB Coach @ryandaytime testify in favor of my SB 187, which will legalize compensation for college athletes from their own name, image, and likeness, today in Workforce & Higher Education Committee! Thankful to the committee for voting the bill out! pic.twitter.com/qNSHXOo45B — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) June 15, 2021 Antani introduced the bill alongside…