Finding Invoice Finance’s Fit In The Late B2B Payments Fight

There has been no shortage of economies in the payments and commerce business to discuss over the past decade. We’ve had the internet economy which morphed into the digital economy that results from the billions of online interactions that happen every day between devices, consumers and businesses. We have the connected economy, coined by PYMNTS, in which the innovations in technology, connected devices, software, payments and cellular technology make it possible for people and businesses to connect with each other and do business via any device, and in any digital or physical location safely, securely and in real time. Unfortunately we have had the pandemic-driven economy, which will hopefully continue its evolution to the post-pandemic economy.