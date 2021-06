On May 21, news broke via TikTok that Converse reportedly stole designs from an internship applicant. Cecilia Monge applied for a design internship with the footwear brand back in November 2019 and included a portfolio in her application with a design that bears a striking resemblance to Converse’s new National Parks-themed shoe. In a statement to FN, Converse wrote, “In November 2019, the candidate did apply to a Converse internship for 2020 summer program — a highly competitive program, which receives thousands of applications each year. She was not hired or screened for any roles. The application did not include a request for, nor did Converse solicit design portfolios/samples to be submitted. As a matter of standard legal policy, we do not share unsolicited portfolios of job applicants across the business.”