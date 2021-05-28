CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

What’d I Miss?: From redlining Asian Americans to Weird Al

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleMyra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonhassle.com

BAAFF REVIEW: Asian American – Eyz’d: An American Comedy Special (2021) dir. Felipe Figueroa

My “Tell me you were raised in a white-majority suburban town without telling me” tale was that I, a Vietnamese person, didn’t know that Miss Saigon was supposed to be about Vietnamese people. Or really, it seemed unbelievable to me that there was a huge arts production that focused on an Asian population. Though, looking back at it, it’s not a thing to applaud about. It shares the same audacity as the white man who authored Memoirs of a Geisha. Still, when I saw my high school perform this musical in my senior year and saw a character named Thuy saddened by the burdens of war and white men, it had never occurred to me that this could be about an Asian woman.
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

Robin Williams’ Last Words: What He Said to Wife Susan

Susan Schneider Williams, Robin Williams’ widow, shared the final phrases he mentioned to her earlier than his loss of life in 2014. Schneider Williams is an advocate at present, spreading consciousness about Lewy Body dementia, the mind illness that went undiagnosed for her late husband, Robin Williams, till his suicide and post-mortem in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. These are the most adorable Southern grandma and grandpa names. December 07 | 2018. For many of us, the name "Grandma" was good enough...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Redlining#Weird Al#Friendship
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

'I'm so proud of them': Moment Charlene White breaks down in tears as she learns her four-times great grandparents were 'among the first to live as free black Jamaicans' after being born into slavery

Loose Women's Charlene White has broken down in tears when discovering how her four-times great grandparents were 'among the first to live as free black Jamaicans' after being born into slavery. The London-born news presenter, 43, delves deep into her family history, as well as their links to the British...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
meaws.com

Unearthed docs show US gov’t tried multiple times to deport WWE star for being gay

Related: WWE Superstar Darren Young comes out as gay — and happy!Patterson came out publicly as gay in 2014, and is now celebrated as the first gay star of the WWE. He died in 2020 after a battle with cancer; he was 78.Newly resurfaced documents in a report by David Bixenspan for Mel Magazine outline the now-shuttered US Immigration and Naturalisation Service’s (INS) repeated efforts to deport Patterson for being gay.Obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, the documents reveal the INS started a years-long investigation of Patterson in 1964.
WWE
dailytitan.com

Scholars speak on Asian American inequality

One Book, One CSUF held their first event of the semester, “Beyond ‘They Called Us Enemy,’’' which highlighted the experience of scholars who were profoundly affected by the Japanese American incarcerations during World War II. Panelists Craig Ihara, Arthur Hansen and Thomas Fujita-Rony discussed the graphic memoir “They Called Us...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thenorthwindonline.com

Dear North Wind, should I call the police on my ex?

I’ve been dating this guy for almost two years, and I really thought I wanted to marry him. We were very in love. Ever since I first met him I thought everything would work out. We helped each other through tough times, and we managed to stay together even when COVID-19 got really bad.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bon Appétit

I Was a Lifelong Vegetarian. I Decided to Taste What I Was Missing

I was in Argentina writing a novel when I decided—after a lifetime as a vegetarian—that I was going to have my first taste of steak. This was my plan: I would invite an acquaintance out for a meal. She would order a steak, I would order a vegetarian pasta or a salad, and she would give me just one bite of her food. And then I would finally know what meat was.
FOOD & DRINKS
digboston.com

BOSTON ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL AIMS TO EMPOWER

The program will showcase Asian American experiences, in a virtual format. ArtsEmerson has announced the schedule for this year’s Boston Asian American Film Festival. The event will take place online from Oct. 20-24. BAAFF is a co-production of ArtsEmerson and the Asian American Resource Workshop. This year, the festival will...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy