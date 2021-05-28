What’d I Miss?: From redlining Asian Americans to Weird Al

My “Tell me you were raised in a white-majority suburban town without telling me” tale was that I, a Vietnamese person, didn’t know that Miss Saigon was supposed to be about Vietnamese people. Or really, it seemed unbelievable to me that there was a huge arts production that focused on an Asian population. Though, looking back at it, it’s not a thing to applaud about. It shares the same audacity as the white man who authored Memoirs of a Geisha. Still, when I saw my high school perform this musical in my senior year and saw a character named Thuy saddened by the burdens of war and white men, it had never occurred to me that this could be about an Asian woman.

