How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today, Ohio-based electric vehicle designer Lordstown Motors Corp. (NYSE:RIDE) announced that its chief executive officer (CEO), Mr. Steve Burns and its chief financial officer (CFO), Mr. Julio Rodriguez have resigned from all of their roles in the company. Lordstown became the center of attention when short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged in May that the company had inflated its vehicle orders and misled investors about the nature of their contracts. Following their separation from the company, Mr. Burns and Mr. Rodriguez will receive roughly $1 million over the next couple of months, with the CFO also entitled to exercise his stock options due to vest in November.