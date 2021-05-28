Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - We are hearing every day that they have discovered this or that threat. A virus, a Trojan, a fake link or whatever the hackers are devising, but when we really put ourselves on alert is at the moment in which we are certain that if we fall into the trap of one of these groups of criminals, what can be endangered is the integrity of the money we have in our bank account. That is when we take real measures and in the face of general insecurity, we come to opt for safe methods away from the smartphone. Overall, to make a transfer I can confirm it from a computer and with the feeling that it is a process a bit (just a bit) safer. Now, what happens when threats directly target that app from our bank? Well, it is necessary to redouble preventivemeasures to avoid greater evils. Banking apps, on target Thus, the security company BitDefender has discovered that two of the most fearsome threats in recent times, the FluBot and TeaBot malware, are putting their claws on fake applications that try to pass themselves off as legal ones of the main banks operating in our country. That is, clones that if we are careless, we could end up installing on our devices with the risk that this entails of handing over access credentials to criminals. Specifically, the security company has detected the presence of fake applications infected with this malware from Bankia Wallet, BankinterMóvil, BBVA España, Kutxabank, Santander, Bankia, CaixaBankNow, Banca Digital Liberbank, Openbank, UnicajaMovil, Banco Sabadell App, Cajasur, GrupoCajamar, Ibercaja and ING Spain. In other words, some of the most important entities in our country. All these apps that have been detected belong to Android, so if you have an iPhone you can rest easy. Why? In the case of the Apple OS, it is not possible to install applications outside of the official store, which practically eliminates any threat of this type. However, in the case of Android, hackers are aware of the facilities offered by the OS in this regard, and can impersonate our bank through SMS or email communications so that we download an infected version. This work of cloning the original apps could deceive the most experienced user, so the only security we can have of installing the correct versions is to go to the Google Play Store and download the ones that appear as verified, with millions of downloads and thousands of opinions endorsing that it is the original.