Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

By Associated Press
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON (AP) — The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Microsoft said. The effort targeted about 3,000 email accounts...

