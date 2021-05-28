CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Unvaccinated elder parents plan to attend graduation – The Denver Post

 2021-05-28

Dear Amy: My parents, in their late-70s, are not planning to get the COVID vaccine. Although we have had respectful conversations about the issue, I don’t expect that...

Ottawa Herald

OPD Officers surprise DARE graduates who were unable to attend camp due to COVID-19

For kids growing up in Ottawa, participating in D.A.R.E camp the August before the sixth grade is a rite of passage. The camp has been hosted by the Ottawa Police Department for over 30 years and had never skipped a year until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Department to cancel. The camp was again canceled in 2021 as another wave of COVID cases hit the country and students weren't yet old enough to receive the vaccine. Left with the money designated for the camp from the Ottawa Police Foundation and wanting to find a new way to give back to the students who had worked hard in the D.A.R.E program during the year, OPD decided to give the kids something special, while also helping local businesses.
OTTAWA, KS
Baby shower brings on infantile behavior – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My son and daughter-in-law are expecting their first baby. The plans for a baby shower have been in the works for months, with an outside venue, food, desserts, decor, etc. Everything was paid in advance by myself and my daughter-in-law’s mother, “Bertie.”. The night before the baby shower,...
HEALTH
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Thought Catalog

He Wanted Her To ‘Stop Yelling’. So He Killed Her And Threw Her Body Out Of A Plane.

Robert Bierenbaum was a plastic surgeon living in New York City with his wife, Gail Katz-Bierenbaum. From the outside many people, including Gail’s parents, thought they had the perfect life. Gail met Robert when she was in college. Robert was a “genius” doctor who was a licensed pilot and could speak 5 languages. He was also known as a skilled skier and a gourmet home cook. Privately, he was an abuser, strangling Gail into unconsciousness as a punishment for smoking a cigarette and threatening to kill her cat because he was “jealous” of it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grandmother whose three-year-old grandchild was snatched by deranged homeless man in the Bronx is so traumatized she had to see a doctor - as toddler's grandpa said he'd have KILLED abductor

A woman who watched her granddaughter get snatched off a Bronx sidewalk by a deranged homeless man has sought medical care in effort to deal with the trauma of the attempted abduction. Gabriela Derevjanik was walking with her three grandchildren Monday afternoon when Santiago Salcedo, a 27-year-old homeless man, wrapped...
HOMELESS
rockydailynews.com

What to expect as U.S. weighs COVID shots for younger kids – The Denver Post

The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11 — using kid-sized doses. Until now, only people 12 and older could be vaccinated in the U.S., with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. That’s been a huge frustration for many pediatricians and parents, especially as the extra-contagious delta variant has raged through poorly vaccinated communities — and the schools in them.
KIDS
CBS DFW

White House Says It Is Prepared To Give Kids The COVID Vaccine, But Are Parents?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On Wednesday the White House announced its plan to rollout a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Over the next two weeks, FDA and CDC committees will meet to decide whether to authorize and recommend use of a Pfizer vaccine for the age group, which could become available soon after. In a press briefing Wednesday, agency officials say they’re making preparations to allow doses to be shipped out as soon as the vaccine is authorized. Providers in Texas Wednesday were able to start placing pre-orders for the children’s vaccine, which will be have its own formula...
U.S. POLITICS
9NEWS

AVH posts job openings to replace unvaccinated employees

ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) officials reported a 97% inoculation rate among its staff as of Monday, while 14 open positions are being advertised for employees vacating their jobs by opting out of the hospital’s vaccination mandate. Hospital CEO David Ressler’s update to the hospital’s board of directors...
ASPEN, CO

