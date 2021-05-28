Unvaccinated elder parents plan to attend graduation – The Denver Post

For kids growing up in Ottawa, participating in D.A.R.E camp the August before the sixth grade is a rite of passage. The camp has been hosted by the Ottawa Police Department for over 30 years and had never skipped a year until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Department to cancel. The camp was again canceled in 2021 as another wave of COVID cases hit the country and students weren't yet old enough to receive the vaccine. Left with the money designated for the camp from the Ottawa Police Foundation and wanting to find a new way to give back to the students who had worked hard in the D.A.R.E program during the year, OPD decided to give the kids something special, while also helping local businesses.

