Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to buy MGM, Studio Behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest...

newstalk955.com
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
788
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Shark Tank#Shark Week#Mgm#Shark Tank#Ap#Whole Foods#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessthestreamable.com

Discovery CEO Says New Venture Will Compete Head-To-Head With Netflix, Disney

Discovery CEO David Zaslav has big ideas for his company’s future — and it involves taking two of the industry’s titans head-on. During his company’s time at this week’s Credit Suisse Communications Conference, Zaslav was asked about adding news content for free versions of streaming apps. Zaslav instead took the opportunity to praise two of his competitors — while letting everyone know where his company stands on news content.
Businessbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Sony Music acquires UK podcast producer Somethin’ Else

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) has acquired Somethin’ Else, one of the biggest independent podcast producers in the UK. The move will see the record label, home to acts including Beyonce and Little Mix, expand its global podcast division and accelerate its in-house production capabilities. It is the latest in a...
Santa Monica, CARadio Business Report

Amazon Studios Associate GC Joins DWT In L.A.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — An entertainment industry legal veteran who has been the associate general counsel at Amazon Studios until today has returned to Davis Wright Tremaine LLP after more than 20 years. It’s a return for an individual who was a DWT associate in the late 1990s.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to hire HBO Max in Mexico?

We are days away from the arrival of the streaming service HBO Max to Latin America, after more than a year of launch in the United States. At the end of May, the Warner Media press event was held for the official presentation, where they announced everything that the platform will have and its arrival date: the June 29. How to hire it in Mexico?
Culver City, CAPosted by
dot.LA

A Look At Amazon Studios' New Diversity Guidelines

Amazon Studios is pledging that by 2024 half of all top-line roles – directors, writers, producers – in their movies and shows will be composed of women and underrepresented groups. The Culver City studio released a new "Inclusion Policy" on Wednesday aimed at improving representation of women, people of color...
TV SeriesColumbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for June 18

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series. Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series. The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series. The Seventh Day. Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary. Hulu. June 18. Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
TV & VideosWestport News

Shark Tank Mexico premieres its season 6 this Friday, July 16!

The favorite show of Mexican entrepreneurs, Shark Tank Mexico , will premiere its sixth season with challenging cases and new sharks hungry for investment. The new cycle of the investor program will hit the Sony Channel screen on Friday, July 16 at 9:30 pm and the following Thursday on Claro Video to enjoy it whenever and wherever you want.
BusinessNew Haven Register

Amazon Studios Unveils Company-Wide DE&I 'Playbook' (EXCLUSIVE)

The company has formally established a policy that outlines its commitments to diversity, inclusion and equity throughout its operations. It has also created a detailed “playbook” with hiring and purchasing guidelines for the studio’s creative collaborators. More from Variety. Top Amazon Studios Marketing Executive Christian Davin Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE) Is...
BusinessTVOvermind

James Bond Writer is Worried about The Franchise Now Owned by Amazon

It’s bound to happen that people are going to worry about a franchise when it’s taken over by another corporate entity, much as Amazon took over MGM and many of its properties recently. Given that the James Bond franchise is a part of MGM, Bond writer John Logan is worried that the essence of what makes Bond who he is might be in jeopardy given that huge corporations have been known to tear apart family-oriented franchises like James Bond. He does have a point, even if he sounds a bit paranoid that one of the projects he’s been working on for so long might change in ways that aren’t necessary. After all, when Disney took over Lucasfilm there were plenty of changes to Star Wars that a lot of people didn’t care for, but there are positives that one can see as well. It’s easy to understand what Long is saying, but unfortunately for him, some of what he’s worried about sounds like paranoia. This is just a bit of what Long had to say per GeekTyrant:
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Is Transformers on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, or Paramount Plus?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Definitely one of the most popular franchise in recent history, Transformers built its name from the ground up making an empire of a franchise from toys to cartoon shows to films to spinoffs that for its movies, it holds the 13th highest-grossing film series comprising of five major films and a Bumblebee spin-off. Here is where you can watch all of the Transformers films.
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

Disney Plus Original Series To Launch On Wednesdays After ‘Loki’ Success

Fridays have always been considered by fans across the globe as Marvel and Star Wars days, as all of Disney Plus’ original programming has launched on the last weekday. Disney decided to shake it up a bit by releasing Tom Hiddleston’s Loki on a Wednesday, which confused many, and delighted others. With the change in schedule, Loki rapidly emerged as the most popular series on the platform with just one episode, beating out heavyweights likes WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Where to Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife in HD: Will It Be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Redbox, Hulu, HBO Max, or Streaming Online?

The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not without good reason, to be fair. Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like a great opportunity for a nostalgic return to the beloved franchise, with a new generation of ghostbusters, some of whom are grandchildren of a character from the originals. So, where can those who won’t attend movie theaters watch the new Ghostbusters sequel? Will it be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, or elsewhere?
Businessmediapost.com

The Best Entertainment Companies Are Entertainment Brands

As a new crop of media transactions continues to change the shape of the industry as we know it, the leaders have even greater opportunity to simplify experiences and create deeper connections with viewers. Recently, merging powerhouses WarnerMedia and Discovery announced the new company’s name, Warner Bros. Discovery. With this...
Businessfollowthistrendingworld.com

Why did Amazon pay $8.45 billion to acquire MGM Studio?

At the end of last May, Amazon announced that it had completed the acquisition of MGM film and television studio for an amount of up to $9 billion. This deal is the second-largest acquisition by the company in its history, which raised many questions about this deal. Like, why now?...
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

Netflix Is Making A Limited Series On Spotify And CEO Daniel Ek

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has started production for a fictionalized series on Sweden-based digital music streaming app Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), according to a Variety report. What Happened: The unnamed limited series is inspired by the book “Spotify Untold” and is about the Swedish startup that shook the entire...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Must Earn “Trust and Respect” of WarnerMedia Team, David Zaslav Says

The Discovery CEO also called an ad-supported streaming approach “a window to a lot more money" at an investor conference on Tuesday. The combination of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which on May 17 unveiled a mega-deal to merge, will be “magic,” but “we are going to have to earn the trust and respect of the full Warner team,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav told an investor conference on Tuesday.