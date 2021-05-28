$150M entertainment district gets go-ahead in Glendale

First it was The Windsor Gardener, then High Hops came along, and then The Heart. Plants, beer, whiskey. Together, but separate, until now, with 'The W.'. It was 2012, when the owners of Windsor Gardener opened up High Hops, and it took off like wildfire: Great beer at a great venue. They opened a patio, they expanded the patio, they brought in local musicians; the brewery is a powerhouse in the area.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO