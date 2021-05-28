$150M entertainment district gets go-ahead in Glendale

First it was The Windsor Gardener, then High Hops came along, and then The Heart. Plants, beer, whiskey. Together, but separate, until now, with 'The W.'. It was 2012, when the owners of Windsor Gardener opened up High Hops, and it took off like wildfire: Great beer at a great venue. They opened a patio, they expanded the patio, they brought in local musicians; the brewery is a powerhouse in the area.
Six new tenants have been announced for Aldrich Street, the entertainment hub within the Mueller master-planned community. They include familiar names like Veracruz All Natural, as well as the first Austin location of a San Francisco-based ramen chain.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – It’s time to get your tickets for Viterbo University’s upcoming shows. A musician playing James Taylor’s hits will be at the Weber Center on Wednesday. You can get tickets to that show, called How Sweet It Is at Viterbo’s box office. This weekend at the...
Downtown Commons is not just a place to see Harry Styles live in concert or the spot to catch the Sacramento Kings go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. The plaza, also known as DoCo, is the destination for locals and tourists alike who want to hang out, shop and grab good food.
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Boot Barn Hall offers premiere LIVE entertainment and event center in Colorado Springs… we’re talking Boot Barn Hall. Go to Boot Barn Hall’s website to learn...
Illinois music and entertainment venues that closed their doors due to the pandemic are now getting millions in grant money as part of a federal program aimed at helping keep their doors open. Congress passed the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program to offer a lifeline to live performance...
Could The Rumored IATSE Strike Affect The Tony Awards and Broadway?. T2C is the go to place for the best-kept secrets and latest up-dates for the tourist but for Hell’s Kitchen, Clinton and Times Square this is their neighborhood. Times Square may be the tourist hotspot of North America, but New York residents are the community members who live and breathe city life and make dedicated readers.
Chippewa is looking a lot brighter and friendlier these days thanks to a now-completed streetscape project. It wasn’t that long ago that the commercial corridor known for its nightlife (and these days, for its daylife) was pretty chewed up. It was a little over a year ago when I walked...
HONOLULU -- Hawaii state officials are putting a call out online for proposals for the real estate development of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) project. The request for proposals will be online at 3 p.m. for interested development partners, officials said in a press release. The NASED project...
Norkeita Goins launched Caked Up Cville and uses bright, imaginative ingredients that make her cupcakes stand out. Photo: Staff Photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
The Entertainer is running a huge sale with discounts of up to 50% on popular toys from brands including Barbie, Disney and Paw Patrol. And shoppers can get an extra 15% off toys that are part of the sale by adding a discount code when they checkout. The discount means...
Richard “Little Rich” Schneider is known to many as the “tortilla savant” thanks to his role running Raquelitas Tortillas, one of the oldest wholesale tortilla companies in Denver, with his brother Raul DeLaTorre, and Raul’s wife, Mari. From its factory in RiNo, Raquelitas produces tortillas and chips for over 1,500 businesses including many local eateries. But Schneider’s connection to Denver’s food scene goes back to childhood, when he was hired at his first restaurant job at age thirteen.
Beer-and-shot combos, Montucky cans, Malort and “trash charcuterie” (aka Lunchables) are on the menu at TrashHawk Tavern, a new bar at 1539 South Broadway in the former home of Alternation Brewing Company. In this era of craft-cocktail bars, TrashHawk is a refreshingly low-key addition to the Overland neighborhood. “It’s a...
When Sun Communities launched its fast-selling River Run resort in Granby last year, the town of Granby got something it needed—a second neighborhood located near the resort for affordable single-family homes—ones with starting prices around $200,000 rather than the $600s, which are typical for Grand County now, post-pandemic. What: Smith...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chippewa Street in Buffalo just got a major makeover. Six months and $2.5 million later, the project is finally complete. Crews repaved the popular street, replaced the sidewalk and added lights and benches. It’s part of a much larger plan to upgrade the city’s entertainment district.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Many may think an entertainment district’s only impact is more freedom with alcohol sales, but for the businesses of downtown Enterprise, it means much more. “There’s a lot of things that go into that, that creates new jobs which creates economic development and so that’s you...
OAKLAND — The official new logo for the Arts & Entertainment District of Oakland was unveiled Friday. It includes five chairs that represent the different components of the district: music, art, literature, theater and heritage arts. Spectators gathered at the intersection of Bankers’ Alley and Second Street for a short...
The owner of three related food and retail businesses in Windsor secured state licensing for an entertainment district centered around their operations. Patrick and Amanda Weakland founded and own The Windsor Gardener, High Hops Brewery and The Heart Distillery. The first, a gardening and nursery shop, also lets them grow ingredients for beers and spirits sold by the other two. All three are in one place.
Comments / 0