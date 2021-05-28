Coast Guard: 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns in Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after a boat traveling from Cuba overturned near the Florida Keys, officials said Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 p.m. after crews on routine patrol spotted multiple people in the water, according to the agency. Crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said.www.ajc.com