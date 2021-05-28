Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Committee revives controversial Wyoming gun bill in surprise vote

By Oil City Staff
oilcity.news
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joint Agriculture Committee Tuesday revived a controversial gun rights bill on a split-second, unannounced vote moments before the committee adjourned in a move lambasted by critics for its lack of transparency. The bill, last session’s Senate File 81 – Second Amendment Preservation Act, would prevent agents of the state...

oilcity.news
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Wyoming Legislature#Bills#Senate#House#The Agriculture Committee#Republican#Management Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyoming Statethecheyennepost.com

Legislative committee votes to pursue hate crimes protections in Wyoming

State lawmakers voted Tuesday to pursue expanded hate crimes protections in Wyoming, after hearing impassioned testimony from residents and state leaders who say tougher measures are needed to safeguard vulnerable groups. Based on narrow votes from the Joint Judiciary Committee, the Legislative Service Office will draft two bills: One would...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

House removes controversial amendment on recreational marijuana bill

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A recreational marijuana bill took a major step toward becoming law, but the governor threatened to veto it over an eleventh-hour amendment. On Wednesday morning, things didn't look good, and some were saying the marijuana bill was dead. Gov. Ned Lamont even threatened to veto the...
Delaware Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Delaware Lawmakers Approve Marijuana Legalization Bill In Committee Vote

A much-anticipated bill to legalize marijuana in Delaware cleared its first committee hurdle on Wednesday after wide-ranging testimony about how and whether the state should enact the reform. The legislation, HB 150, filed by Rep. Ed Osienski (D) last week, passed the House Health and Human Development Committee in a 10-5 vote despite vocal opposition from some Republican members of the panel. “This act allows adults over the age of 21 to legally possess and consume under one ounce of marijuana for personal use,” Osienski said, “and creates the legal framework to license and regulate a new industry that will create well-paying jobs for Delawareans while striking a blow against the criminal element, which profits from the thriving illegal market in our state.” The bill as introduced would establish a regulated commercial cannabis system and tax sales at 15 percent. Home cultivation for personal use, however, would remain illegal. “This is the first step,” Osienski said of Wednesday’s hearing, noting that the goal of the meeting was to listen to concerns and and consider revisions. “We still have to go through Appropriations, and this bill will not be heard on the House floor until after our Easter break sometime, possibly end of April or early May.” Gov. John Carney (D), meanwhile, has indicated that he “still has concerns about legalizing recreational marijuana.” Osienski was the chief sponsor of an earlier reform bill that cleared a House committee in 2019 but did not advance through the full chamber. One major difference between this latest bill and the last version is that HB 150 would not allow existing medical cannabis dispensaries to start selling marijuana during the transitional period between enactment and full implementation, as the previous bill would have done. The new bill would also provide a path for past marijuana convictions to be…
Politicswyomingpublicmedia.org

Lawmaker Explains New Wyoming Primary Voting Options

Wyoming legislators, especially Republicans, have been trying to change the primary election process ever since opponents of Governor Mark Gordon complained that Democrats voted in the Republican primary to propel Gordon to victory. While there is no proof that made any difference, Gordon won the Republican nomination in a crowded race with just a small percentage of votes.
Wyoming StateSheridan Press

New bill would limit vaccine mandates in Wyoming

CASPER — A bill that forbids employers from requiring staff to show proof of vaccination in most cases gained near-unanimous support from a Wyoming legislative committee Thursday. The bill, now sponsored by the Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, has three primary actions:. It requires health care facilities,...
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

National Libertarian Committee to push for Wyoming marijuana legalization vote

Two ballot initiatives allowing for Wyoming residents to vote on the future of marijuana use in Wyoming will be submitted to the state this week, the Libertarian National Committee (LNC) announced Wednesday. The initiatives would allow Wyoming residents to choose whether they want medical marijuana legalized and recreational marijuana decriminalized....
Congress & Courtscpr.org

Workplace Harassment Bill Fails in House Committee

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee overwhelmingly defeated a bill Monday night that had been a top priority for many of their colleagues. It would have updated the state’s workplace harassment laws and eliminated the legal standard that requires harassment to be severe or pervasive, among many other provisions. The...
Nevada StateGovernment Technology

Nevada Governor Pulls Controversial Innovation Zone Bill

Earlier this year, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak proposed a bill to create “innovation zones” that would allow tech companies to form local governments throughout the state. However, after facing pushback from state lawmakers and rural counties, the bill has been pulled and downgraded to a study. Senate Concurrent Resolution 11...
Texas StateIJR

Texas Republicans Plan To Adjust Controversial Early Voting Provision in New Voting Bill

Texas Republican lawmakers are planning to adjust a contentious early voting provision in their new proposed voting bill, after Democrats successfully blocked its passage. Democrats pointed to a provision of the bill that limited the hours for early voting on Sundays to be from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. They argued the provision would impact “souls to the polls” efforts following church services to encourage people in Black communities to vote.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan committee advances bills expanding voting ID requirements

Lansing — A Michigan committee gave its first approvals Wednesday to proposals in the controversial 39-bill Republican overhaul of the state's election laws, setting up potential votes in the full Senate in the coming days. The Senate Elections Committee voted 3-1, along party lines, to advance bills that would increase...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Bills requiring photo ID to vote passes Senate Elections Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A set of bills requiring a photo ID to vote in Michigan have passed the Senate Elections Committee. The bills were introduced after the presidential election in November that some in the GOP claimed was stolen from former President Donald Trump, despite his 154,000 vote loss to President Joe Biden.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate to hold hearing on DC statehood bill

A Senate committee next week will hold a hearing for legislation to make Washington, D.C., the country’s 51st state, Washington Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) announced Tuesday. “The Senate hearing shows that momentum continues to build for our D.C. statehood bill," the longtime D.C. House delegate said in a statement,...
Boston Herald

Lowry: Voting bill a nonsolution to a noncrisis

HR 1 has achieved sacrosanct status on the center-left, such that the nation’s democratic future is said to depend on it. If so, it is time to weep for the republic. HR 1 (or S.1 in the Senate), which is known as a voting bill but wanders into all sorts of other areas, is objectively terrible legislation.
Congress & Courtskankakeetimes.com

Barickman votes no on schools bill: 'Concerns were not addressed by the committee'

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) says he has his reasons for opposing recently passed Senate Bill 815 that makes changes to the Illinois School Student Records Act. “This legislation was heard in committee. I think there were concerns that were discussed and those concerns were not addressed by the committee and unfortunately, I’m going to vote no on this,” Barickman said on the Senate floor.