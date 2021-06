The following is a guest article by Rob Courtney, Sr Director Healthcare / SLED, Veritas Technologies. Over the past year, the healthcare industry has transformed tremendously from the ways care is being delivered to the technology enabling that change. When the world shut down and people were forced to quarantine, healthcare providers had to find new ways to deliver care and ensure that patients remained healthy as the pandemic set in. Since everyone was forced to interact remotely, the healthcare industry saw a larger push for telehealth solutions to facilitate communication. But even as the pandemic winds down, patients are interested in staying remote, with surveys reporting 65% of patients prefer telehealth and want to use it more often than before the pandemic. With this new dependence on technology, healthcare companies will need to ensure solutions are protected to keep patient data safe.