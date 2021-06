“We should just tell the truth quickly. They’re gonna cut us off,” says Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) in the tantalizing first peek at the second season of The Morning Show. She and her coanchor are about to expose their toxic workplace on their workplace’s own channel. A risky proposition, and she knows it. Then, over a cover of “New York, New York,” we see her, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), and the rest of the cast dealing with and reacting to the explosive revelations from the last season. Allegations of misogyny, harassment, and assault have torn this morning news show apart and led to the ousting of Mitch (Steve Carell). Now it’s time to start picking up the pieces.