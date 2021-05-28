Cancel
Pennsylvania State

'Adapt & Overcome,' Veteran owned or operated breweries release new IPA for Memorial Day weekend

FOX 43
FOX 43
 19 days ago
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some veteran owned or operated breweries in Pennsylvania will a release a new beer this weekend ahead of Memorial Day. This is the second year, veteran owned or operated breweries in PA have teamed up together to create and brew a special beer for Memorial Day. The proceeds from the beer will go to the Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation, which provides support to veterans and their families.

