'Adapt & Overcome,' Veteran owned or operated breweries release new IPA for Memorial Day weekend

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Jack, the Jack Russell terrier!. Jack is 11-years-old and is looking for a family that will help him shine during his golden years. He is energetic, on-the-go, and instantly a lover, according to the York County SPCA. Jack can be a bit rough at times, true to his Jack russell Nature, so the shelter recommends a home without any small children. If there's another dog in the home already, the shelter also recommends that the dog be similar in age.