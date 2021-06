One time my daughter was playing soccer and a fox starting jogging toward the kids on the field. I had never seen that before and since I knew it wasn't a dog I assumed it was a fox (which is nocturnal) so when I saw it around the kids I freaked. Aren't they supposed to be afraid of humans? This guy was running toward the group. I ran on the field, shut down the game and totally embarrassed my daughter. They still make fun of me for being such a "mama bear" but after reading about this brave Ocean County teen saving his little sister, now I feel vindicated.