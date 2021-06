School is out and summer is in full force — YAY!! The more relaxed months of summer are the ideal time to travel to faraway lands, experience other cultures, immerse yourself in relationship “soap operas,” explore other periods in history or become a detective — all from the comfort of your poolside/beachside chair! I have many friends who often say that summer is their favorite time of year because they actually have time to read books that have been on their metaphorical bedside tables for months.