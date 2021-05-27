Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

Men’s Rowing Prepares For IRA National Championships

goredfoxes.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist Men's Rowing program announced the final lineups for the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) National Championship Rowing Regatta. The event is scheduled to take place over two days this coming Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th at the Lake Mercer race course. Marist has entered boats in all three of the major scoring team events including the Varsity, Second Varsity and Third Varsity Eight boats.

goredfoxes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Jordan, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Ncaa Championships#Kyle Adams#The Marist Men S Rowing#Marist#Second Varsity#Ma#Il Six#Ga#Team Travel And#Ira#Covid#V8#The A B C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

N.Y. racing officials suspend trainer Bob Baffert from Belmont Stakes

New York horse racing officials on Monday barred the trainer Bob Baffert not only from entering the Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the Belmont Stakes, but also from running any of his horses at Belmont Park or at Saratoga Race Course this summer. In a statement, David O’Rourke, chief...