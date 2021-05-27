Men’s Rowing Prepares For IRA National Championships

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist Men's Rowing program announced the final lineups for the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) National Championship Rowing Regatta. The event is scheduled to take place over two days this coming Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th at the Lake Mercer race course. Marist has entered boats in all three of the major scoring team events including the Varsity, Second Varsity and Third Varsity Eight boats.