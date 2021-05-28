Cancel
Gladwyne, PA

Gladwyne Native and LA Designer Transforms Underwhelming Bryn Mawr Farmhouse Into Personal Oasis

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 19 days ago

Image via Sean Litchfield, Far Studio, Philadelphia Magazine.

Brittany Hakimfar, a Gladwyne native and lead designer for AD100 interiors pro Waldo Fernandez, has transformed an underwhelming Bryn Mawr farmhouse into a personal oasis, writes Sarah Zlotnick for Philadelphia Magazine.

The Office. Image via Sean Litchfield, Far Studio, Philadelphia Magazine.

Hakimfar, whose clients include Kris Jenner and Darren Star, decided to move back East from Los Angeles in 2017 with husband Benjamin to start a family.

