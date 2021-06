The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) were back in action on Friday night. They were visiting the Hawks (1-1) in Atlanta for game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. Philly was looking to steal back home-court advantage for the remainder of the series. Atlanta was looking to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 showdown. The Sixers outscored the Hawks by 15 points in the third quarter to put themselves in control of the game and steal back home-court advantage in the series.