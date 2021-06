Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library promoting upcoming programs:. Celebrate the Wilmington Memorial Library’s 150th Anniversary. Wilmington’s first public library opened in the rear room of the old town hall, now the Arts Center, on July 1, 1871. In 1890, the library relocated to the Center Schoolhouse, now the 4th of July Building, where it remained for almost 80 years. In 1969, the town opened its new public library on Middlesex Avenue (formerly the site of St Thomas of Villanova Church). To mark this 150th anniversary milestone, the Wilmington Memorial Library was rededicated on Memorial Day to all from Wilmington who gave their lives in service to our country. Check the library’s website for more information on the history of the library and anniversary activities.