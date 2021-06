While the stars make certain signs all heart-eye emoji about their partners 'til the very end, there are, without a doubt, a few key zodiac signs that’ll never get back with their exes — not even if you paid them. Sure, some signs would definitely be OK with letting the feels take over post-breakup. Libras, for example, could spend all day weighing the pros and cons before ultimately deciding to rekindle an old flame. Likewise, a Taurean — ruled by Venus and stubborn in their love — would be willing to give an old partner another shot. But if you’re wondering whether Capricorns or Virgos go back to their ex, the answer is likely a resounding no way.