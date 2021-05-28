Memorial Day Weekend Washout? Latest Forecast Tracks Slow-Moving Storm System

A look at the weather outlook from Friday afternoon, May 28 through Saturday, May 29. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The month of May has been mainly dry, but its final days will be far from it.

Those last four days, of course, happen to cover Memorial Day weekend.

According to the latest brand-new forecast, it won't be a complete washout, but it will be damp and dreary, wet and windy for much of the long weekend thanks to a slow-moving storm system.

Friday, May 28 will be partly sunny and breezy for most of the day, with cooler temperatures topping off with a high in the low to mid 60s.

The storm system will arrive late in the afternoon, with rain become steady and heavy at times after nightfall Friday.

Rain will continue through the overnight into Saturday, May 29. There will be showers and more rain at times during the day Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with a high temperature only in the low 50s.

It will be breezy throughout the day and evening on Saturday, with wind speeds of between 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Sunday, May 30 won't be as damp a day, but there will be rain and scattered showers at times during the day, which will be cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Precipitation will find start to wind down Sunday evening and overnight into Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.

Monday is now shaping up to be a mostly sunny and pleasant Memorial Day, with more seasonable temperatures, with a high of around 70 degrees.

The month of June will start off with more summerlike conditions, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, June 1, under partly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.