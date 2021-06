After an away sweep in their final series of the regular season, Bruins are on the road again for the first round of their 24th NCAA tournament appearance in program history. No. 21 UCLA baseball (35-18, 18-12 Pac-12) secured the No. 2 seed in the Lubbock Regional and will open against No. 3 seed North Carolina (27-25, 18-18 ACC) on Friday night from Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The other two teams in the regional, No. 1 seed Texas Tech (36-15, 14-10 Big 12) – the No. 8 overall seed – and No. 4 seed Army (28-23, 13-10 Patriot League), kick off play with a 9 a.m. first pitch, and the results of the first two games will dictate the blue and gold’s Saturday opponent and game time.