Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York father accused of raping three 13-year-old girls during daughter’s sleepovers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PrZ3_0aEUYfuQ00

NEW YORK — Police in New York are offering up to a $3,500 reward in the search for a Queens man accused of raping three girls whom his daughter had invited over for sleepovers, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WNBC and WPIX, investigators believe Dwayne Gordon, 41, of Queens, raped the victims, who are all 13 years old, during sleepovers at his Springfield Gardens home. The rapes occurred “on several occasions” from October 2020 through May, the outlets reported.

The TV stations, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that Gordon drugged the girls.

Gordon, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to WPIX.

If you have any information about Gordon’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 48 Commentsarrow_down
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Springfield, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Rapes#Crime Stoppers#Black Hair#Wnbc#Wpix#Queens Nypd105pct#Nypd#Nypdtips#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old boy shot dead in Florida; 7 detained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy died Tuesday after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Florida, authorities said. According to ActionNewsJax, the incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Allene Road in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore neighborhood. Emergency crews attempted to save the child but pronounced him dead at the scene, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chicago mass shooting: 5 hurt, 1 critically, after shots fired in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — At least five people were injured Tuesday night when gunfire erupted in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said. According to WBBM-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times, the incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on West Monroe Street. A shooter or shooters opened fire on a group of people, wounding a 29-year-old woman and four men, ages 40, 39, 38 and 33, the Sun-Times reported.