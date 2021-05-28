Cancel
Real Estate

4420 NE 5th Avenue

bocaratonrealestate.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell located, RARELY AVAILABLE courtyard townhome in EAST BOCA! 1 Block west of Federal Hwy/US1. Close to beach, shopping dining, entertainment. Current owner has one foot out the door, is packed & ready to go! Private fenced courtyard area! HUGE permitted AC'd & insulated shed stays--perfect for ManCave or SheShed or workshop. New AC, hurricane impact windows (except for 1 slider in BR #2), interior atrium, granite counters, wood cabinets, ceramic tile & wood flooring. Large eat in kitchen, counter & cabinet space galore, dining area, living area (large enough to accommodate Baby Grand Piano), lots of storage. 1-car garage, Small 5 unit HOA. Capital Contribution from Buyers, equal to 1 year HOA dues, required at closing. NO PET RESTRICTIONS. NO RENTAL RESTRICTIONS. Offered AS-IS.

Minneapolis, MNsuejohnsonteam.com

315 1st Avenue NE, #607 Minneapolis, MN 55413

2 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,070 Sq Ft | Apartment | MLS # 6009629 estimated monthly payment Active. *2 Months Free and 6 Months Free Parking on first stall* Nordhaus Apartments is a collection of luxury apartment homes located in the heart of NE Minneapolis. Available in studio, alcove, 1 bed, 1+den, 2 bed, 3 bed, and penthouse floorplans. Enjoy stunning views of the river and downtown from our high-rise building, or relax in the more classic aesthetic of the lower brick building both with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows and balconies. Exercise in our state of the art fitness center, relax on the pool deck, or et to work in the cyber café and conference room – and when the day is done, retreat to your own private apartment home.
Essex County, VARichmond.com

0009 Shady Ln, Essex, VA 22454

New 1400 sq foot rancher perfectly situated on a beautiful 5 acre lot that is perfect for horses. Custom built this home features many quality features. The exterior has premium vinyl siding, 30+ year dimensional shingle roof, double hung low e vinyl tilt windows, conditioned/encapsulated crawl space, aluminum gutters and downspouts, heat pump with central air (10 year warranty on heat pump), conventional septic, deep well, front concrete sidewalk, front porch and a 144 sq foot rear deck! The interior features a vaulted ceiling that extends from the living/family room into the kitchen. There are low maintenance engineered wood flooring in the living room, kitchen and hallway. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and custom cabinets. The primary bedroom features a wonderful walk in closet and full bathroom with a custom vanity and large 3' x 5' fiberglass shower. There are two additional bedrooms that both have nice closets and ceiling lights. Other upgraded features include 3 1/4" casings around doors and windows, deep 9" kitchen sink w/ a gooseneck faucet.Agent related to seller.Hurry & make your selections!Photos are of similar house.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1508 S Braddock Street

Adorable Ranch style home on a lovely and quiet street. Minutes to downtown shopping , hospital and schools. Living room has lots of light , the kitchen has lots of cabinets and opens to the yard. Both bedrooms have good sized closets, larger bedroom opens to the backyard . There is a carport and additional driveway space for parking and a small storage for gardening tools . Beaming original hardwood floors throughout the house except the kitchen and the bath . Seller has done some recent improvements which include new windows , new HVAC, removing the carpet and refinishing the original hardwood floors, new vinyl bath floors. Just bring your appliances and settle for a comfortable and easy living.
Home & Gardendayhometeam.com

5014 Glenbrook Rd NW

Located in the sought-after neighborhood of Kent, this 1950's center hall colonial is situated on a 15,000+ sq. ft. lot with mature landscaping and privacy. The open main level features an expanded floor plan that includes a large gourmet kitchen with island overlooking an inviting family room with built-ins, dining room, large living room with wood burning fireplace, adjoining sunroom, foyer entry and powder room. The second level is highlighted by an oversized primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, bathroom with separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, and two additional baths (hall and en-suite), an office/nursery, and laundry complete the second level. The third floor offers an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and ample storage. A partial finished lower level offers recreation area and additional space for storage or an opportunity to capture additional finished space. On over 1/3rd of an acre, this generous lot offers plenty of space for relaxing, entertaining, gardening, and endless opportunities to make your own. Easy access to nearby parks, shops, and downtown Washington DC, make this offering a must see.
Real Estateremax.ca

3605 23 AVE SW

Elegant and sophisticated FULLY UPDATED home on a CORNER LOT with CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, tranquil WEST-FACING YARD, ICF CONCRETE PARTITION WALL and phenomenal inner-city location within WALKING DISTANCE TO THE TRAIN STATION. Low-maintenance COMPOSITE FRONT PORCH invites quiet morning coffees while the GRAND OVERSIZED DOOR welcomes visitors into the impressive FRESHLY PAINTED interior with over 2,445 sq. ft of developed space. The TRIPLE-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE provides a glowing ambience and immediate wow factor. Relaxation is invited in the SUNNY LIVING ROOM bathed in natural light from the bayed windows. The other side of the fireplace adds a charming atmosphere to the glamourous dining room with DESIGNER LIGHTING and plenty of room for entertaining. Culinary pursuits transpire in the GOURMET KITCHEN with a GAS STOVE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FULL-HEIGHT CABINETS, WINE FRIDGE and window over the sink to keep an eye on the kids while they play in the private backyard. This level includes a powder room designed in the same high style as the rest of the home and a CONVENIENT MUDROOM with built-in storage to hide away the seasonal clutter. The grandeur continues on the upper level, home to 3 SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT BEDROOMS with BLACK-OUT WINDOW COVERINGS. Retreat to the master oasis with towering CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, large WALK-IN CLOSET with wood shelving plus a secondary closet and an INDULGENT ENSUITE complete with a DEEP SOAKER TUB AND 10MM GLASS SHOWER. Movies are enhanced in the basement rec room thanks to the INTEGRATED SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. The included fridge and microwave are perfectly set up to become a future bar. This level is completed by a den which can easily double as a GUEST BEDROOM, another full bathroom, laundry with a utility sink and a plethora of storage. This well-built home is LUXURIOUS, FUNCTIONAL AND KEPT QUIET BY THE INSULATED CONCRETE PARTY WALL. Convene on the FULL-WIDTH, LOW-MAINTENANCE COMPOSITE DECK and enjoy barbeques while the kids pl.
Real Estateremax.ca

12 LOGY BAY RD

If you are looking for a spacious home where all you need to do is turn the key and move in youve found it. This fantastic family home has been very well maintained and is loaded with many features and upgrades. The main floor has a large separate foyer, four bedrooms, one of which has also been fitted with hookups for a washer and dryer so it can be a main floor laundry. The open concept kitchen, eating area and living room is modern and spacious. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space which is nicely accented with a tile backsplash and complete with centre island. The basement is mostly developed with a huge rec room, laundry and work area as well as an office. There is also tons of additional space for storage and future development. This home has undergone many upgrades and renovations in recent years including kitchen, bathroom, electrical and heating system, mini split, insulation, pex plumbing, exterior doors, paint, flooring and shed. Do not miss your opportunity to view this beautiful East End property. (id:7668)
MLSsuejohnsonteam.com

620 2nd Avenue NE Long Prairie, MN 56347

3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,090 Sq Ft | Single Family Residence | MLS # 6007871. Move in ready! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home was completely remodeled in 2011 with new wiring, plumbing, furnace, a/c, tankless water heater, vinyl siding, steel roof and all new windows except in the living room. The large backyard is fenced, has a concrete patio, a fire pit and plenty of room for a garden. Book your showing today!
Bellevue, WAurbancondospaces.com

190 94TH AVENUE NE, BELLEVUE, WA 98004

This beautiful home with crisp architecture and contemporary finishes will astound. From the frequent "piazza's" to the artistic flows and finishes, you will love this home. The expansive kitchen features black, honed granite counters and a commercial range, so you can prepare fantastic culinary experiences for your guests, that flow right out to the over 400 SF deck that overlooks Meydenbauer Bay and the newly improved Meydenbauer Bay Park! The way the indoor living areas, flow in to the outdoor living areas, make this home seem even larger than its already large, nearly 5000 SF. Nationally ranked Bellevue Schools and walking distance to Downtown Bellevue, Bellevue Square Mall, numerous parks, restaurants and shopping. Welcome Home!
Tennismandelwillsell.com

980 NE 27th Ave

This is the one you have been waiting for! Completely remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath home in the desirable Harbor Village. Located East of US-1 you can walk to the beach, restaurants, shops, golf, tennis, park & more. Brand new custom kitchen features quartz counters, smoky gray cabinets & a glass tile backsplash. Enjoy eating at your massive kitchen island and entertaining at the built in bar. Spacious and open floor plan boasts are large living/dining space. Natural light pours into the home through the impact windows. Both bathrooms have been stunningly updated. Multi purpose 3rd bedroom serves as either a dual master or a great office/den/flex space. Large corner lot, fully fenced with room for a pool. Freshly painted interior & exterior. 2 Car garage + tons of drive way space. Don't miss out!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2633 NE 16th Ave

Beautiful 3/1 with screened-in patio in front and large paver deck in back yard! There's room for a 2nd bathroom. House has brand-new roof (with permits) and impact glass. New custom kitchen, new appliances and wood-plank tile floor throughout. Large mango tree in the back. Close to shops, restaurants and the beach.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

190 NE 21st Street

Gorgeously renovated 4BR/3BA house from top to bottom and entertainment-ready home. Brand new kitchen with a touch sensor faucet, two master suits and bathroom with a quite vent Bluetooth speaker! In an extremely desirable location in East Boca this property stuns with a refreshed exterior, new landscaping and irrigation system, upscale new flooring, brand-new hurricane impact windows throughout, brand-new light fixtures, an organically flowing floor plan, and a brand-new open concept kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and lux styling. Other features: wide driveway, brand-new A/C unit, no HOA, spacious laundry room, large backyard w/room for pool, huge covered patio for entertaining. Close to superb schools, beaches, downtown Boca, Mizner Park, shopping, dining and so much more!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

5650 NE Trieste Way

BEST VALUE IN EAST BOCA RATON! This luxurious 3-Level townhome with elevator is located in a very desirable section of East Boca. The 1st level features one bedroom, full bath and a private patio. Upstairs, the main level features a spacious open layout with a formal dining area, living area, kitchen and additional dining nook. The kitchen has been beautifully renovated with white cabinetry, quartz counters and a contemporary backsplash. There is also an office, half bath and two balconies on the main level. On the third level, there is the primary suite and two additional bedrooms. The oversized primary suite features his and hers closets, and an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, separate shower and separate water closet. This east location gets you access to 2 public beaches..
Home & Gardenmandelwillsell.com

4131 NE 24th Ave

Enchanting Transitional 5 All-Embracing Bedroom & 4 Full Bathrooms On "90 ft of Deepwater" Family & Entertaining Home On Island Street In Heart Of LHP! Lets Us Start With A Expansive Great Room With Panoramic Water Views Furthermore Recently Modernised With Basically Newer "Everything"; Roof in 2017, Designer Waterside Kitchen W/Pantry! A Royal Master Bath in 2020 With "Steam Shower" & High-Tech Toto! Bamboo Wood Flooring Upstairs and Stylish Porcelain Throughout First Floor! 2 Newer A/C's, Recently "batter piled" Seawall With New Dock & Floating Jet Ski Dock/Platform! Heated Pool/Spa And FULL Summer Kitchen,Whole Home Generator, Attractive "SoftLawn-Turf" In Backyard, And YES Everything Has Been Fully Permitted! Quiet Cul-De-Sac Street It! Enthusiastically Presented By The "TLHPS"!
Rochester, MNsuejohnsonteam.com

1513 10th Avenue NE Rochester, MN 55906

If you want to be close to pretty much everything (parks, trails, shopping, schools, and downtown), then you will want to check out this delightful three bedroom ranch home in NE Rochester! Hardwood flooring flows through the three nice-sized main floor bedrooms, the sunny living room, and dining area. The large kitchen offers new cabinets and a classy subway tile backsplash, great SS appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. The main floor full bath has a new vanity and ceramic tile flooring and tub surround. The lower level boasts a large family room great for entertaining with new carpeting, three-quarter bath with ceramic tile floor and step-in shower, and a huge storage room with workbench and cabinets. Enjoy the refinished deck and patio in this private back yard. Storage shed and single stall garage.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1931 NE 59th Pl

Welcome Home! remodeled designer home in Imperial Point. This 3/3 home features an inviting and open floor plan with lots of natural light and recessed lighting. The stunning kitchen features white shaker cabinets and a beautiful. granite island. The split floor plan includes 3 walk-in closets, travertine, and wood floors,...
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

613 NE Francesca Lane

Mediterranean inspired 3 story townhome in East Boca Raton. 3 bedrooms,2 Full, 2 half bath, 2 car garage home is equipped with a convenient & spacious elevator. Plantation shutters throughout. Expansive master bedroom suite with custom California walk-in closets, bonus walk in linen closet & grand master bath with jacuzzi jet tub. 9 Foot ceilings with recessed hi-hat lighting, bose speaker sound system throughout each level.Bonus room/office & 2 walk out patios on 2nd level. Sizable kitchen, open to living room with gas appliances, double ovens,new 3 door refrigerator, dinette/ breakfast space. Large game/entertainment room with wet bar & 1/2 bath on lower level walks out to a inviting lanai & yard with built-in gas grill.Impact windows & doors, tankless water heater,New a/C zone 2 May2021.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1561 NE 42nd St

Come and see this beautiful single family home with a pool, In a quite neighborhood of Pompano Beach Highlands. Roof is about 13 years old, brand new central AC, new water heater, all impact windows throughout. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite counter top. Bathroom has been completely updated as well. Home features an additional room that can be a third bedroom, office, etc. This home is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, including a very large pool area with many seating options. Excellent location near all types of shopping, many restaurants, and a short drive to the beach. This home boasts the best of Florida, inside and out.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

4560 NE 3rd Ter

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in North Andrews Gardens. In a quiet neighborhood with easy access to everything you want, 5 minutes from the beach, this truly is a hidden gem. Brand new roof, newer A/C, and full impact windows. Updated kitchen, spacious backyard for expansion or a pool, and a large driveway for multiple cars. One room can be used as either a bedroom or office. Great home for a primary residence, rental, or AirBnb.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2813 NE 28th St

100FT on the water|100x100 lot|No Fixed Bridges|Bayview School District|One of Coral Ridge's Widest Canals|Boat Lift|Impact Windows/Doors|Non-Flood Zone|Extensive Updates. Enter NY Fashion Photographers stylish home. Beautifully remodeled inside and out with tasteful coastal living in mind; a mix of soft blues, grays & whites w/natural accents that create an organic environment for the next fortunate resident. Newer porcelain stone floors throughout the entire home. Great views of the waterway from main living, main guest quarters & upstairs master. Backyard is perfect for entertaining w/large covered loggia, heated pool, substantial no-maintenance turf, travertine pavers, & 15K boat lift w/50amps. Smart updates include Rachio system for code-entry, automatic sprinkler control, & alarm.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

702 Delafield St NE

Great find, well under priced on convenient street, close to everything . Set up for bringing along that special person, with a walk out lower level and parking for 2 in the rear. Need to pick up a little rent well that might be possible as well.. And,... perhaps you may need to, or are forced to ditch the vehicle for some period of time , well you can walk, ride or roll to the Ft. Totten Metro. Inside you have the hardwoods, a kitchen you can work with and just out the rear door a bonus elevated sitting area where you can overlook the festivities in your rear yard . With a little tweaking here and there as you go, you can build even more value,... you will position yourself nicely.