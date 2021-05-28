4420 NE 5th Avenue
Well located, RARELY AVAILABLE courtyard townhome in EAST BOCA! 1 Block west of Federal Hwy/US1. Close to beach, shopping dining, entertainment. Current owner has one foot out the door, is packed & ready to go! Private fenced courtyard area! HUGE permitted AC'd & insulated shed stays--perfect for ManCave or SheShed or workshop. New AC, hurricane impact windows (except for 1 slider in BR #2), interior atrium, granite counters, wood cabinets, ceramic tile & wood flooring. Large eat in kitchen, counter & cabinet space galore, dining area, living area (large enough to accommodate Baby Grand Piano), lots of storage. 1-car garage, Small 5 unit HOA. Capital Contribution from Buyers, equal to 1 year HOA dues, required at closing. NO PET RESTRICTIONS. NO RENTAL RESTRICTIONS. Offered AS-IS.www.bocaratonrealestate.com