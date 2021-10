KINSTON, Lenoir County — A well-known actress is donating to an eastern North Carolina animal shelter in the name of a friend who died recently. Katherine Heigl, best known for her role as Izzy on Grey’s Anatomy, and her mother Nancy established the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation in 2008. It focuses on ending animal cruelty and abuse and is named for Katherine’s brother, who died in a car crash in 1986, just before his 16th birthday.

