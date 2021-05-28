Cancel
POTUS

America’s asylum system is broken. Here’s how Biden could fix it.

By Nicole Narea
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans have been eager to blame President Joe Biden for inviting a recent spike in arrivals of children and families at the southern border, with his promises of a more humane approach to immigration policy than his predecessor. But it’s not a one-off crisis — it’s part of a recurring problem to which the US has not adapted, and that has persisted even at times when the federal government has pursued restrictionist border policies.

