America’s asylum system is broken. Here’s how Biden could fix it.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn't following its own rules and detained immigrants are paying the price. I am an immigration lawyer who represents people detained in some of our country's 200 or so ICE jails and detention centers. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. 14 months ago, my clients' existence inside detention went from rotten to explicitly dangerous as the virus was extra threatening to people living in congregate settings with poor sanitation. Suddenly it was more obvious than ever why ICE detention is irrational.