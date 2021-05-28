Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Buckeyes dish out latest offer to 2023 tight end, continue to see names added to the June visitor list

By Land-Grant Holy Land
chatsports.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a pretty busy week for the Buckeyes coaching staff as they prep for June. Next weekend kicks off the start of several straight weeks of pivotal recruiting opportunities, and Ohio State and its coaching staff are ready for the tasks at hand. As some of the most highly sought after targets from all over the country are set to be in Columbus throughout the next month, Ryan Day and his crew are really hoping it pays off towards commitments in both the near future and down the road when decision time comes.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#The Near Future#Coaching#The Positions#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Washington StateCBS News

First "murder hornet" of the year found near Seattle

Scientists in Washington state have found a dead Asian giant hornet near Seattle — marking the first sighting of a so-called "murder hornet" in the U.S. this year. Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed Wednesday that a "dried out" deceased male hornet was found by a resident near Marysville in Snohomish County. Officials said the hornet appears to be unrelated to the hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County in the past two years.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.